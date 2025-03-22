CureDuchenne Raises $1.1 Million at Annual Napa in Newport Event at Pendry Newport Beach

Napa in Newport, the annual charity event that supports Newport Beach-based CureDuchenne, returned to The Pendry Newport Beach on March 1.

The prestigious event brought together world-class Napa Valley vintners, celebrities, and philanthropists in support of finding a cure for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a fatal disease that affects thousands of boys and young men worldwide.

This year’s event, which raised over $1.1 Million, featured a Grand Tasting of exclusive wines from 26 renowned Napa Valley vintners, a gourmet dinner prepared by Chef Philip Tessier, and a live auction featuring rare wines and one-of-a-kind experiences. The evening also highlighted the inspiring stories of young men living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy and their unwavering hope for a better future.

At Napa in Newport, a new partnership was announced between CureDuchenne and Children’s Hospital of Orange County (CHOC) to launch the CureDuchenne Clinic within CHOC’s Neuromuscular Program.

This new clinic will provide cutting-edge care and treatment for children living with Duchenne, ensuring that families have access to the latest research, diagnostics, and multidisciplinary care in one location.

The event’s success highlights the incredible progress being made in the fight against Duchenne muscular dystrophy—and the power of community in driving change.

CureDuchenne and CHOC

The CureDuchenne Clinic within the Neuromuscular Program at CHOC will provide state-of-the-art, multidisciplinary care and the latest advancements in diagnostics and treatment—all in one location, enhancing access to families in Southern California and beyond.

CureDuchenne and CHOC are building on decades of expertise to establish world-class care and research, integrating cutting-edge therapies, clinical trials, and expert-led services to enhance both quality of life and long-term outcomes for individuals with DMD and other neuromuscular diseases.

CureDuchenne has granted CHOC nearly $1.5 million over three years to fund the CureDuchenne Clinic within the Neuromuscular Program at CHOC. Key aims of the partnership are to:

Expand CHOC’s multidisciplinary neuromuscular program, offering a range of specialties all under one roof;

Advance the use of next-generation diagnostics for earlier and more precise disease monitoring.

Accelerate access to gene therapies and emerging treatments through the Outpatient Infusion Center to be located in CHOC’s new nine-story, outpatient tower in Orange, CA;

Develop a national model for adult transition, ensuring long-term, comprehensive care as patients age;

Expand participation in clinical trials and research initiatives to ensure more individuals have access to promising therapies and scientific advancements; and

Create standards of care with a unique perspective on Southern California’s diverse patient population, including prioritizing the special concerns of low-income families facing health inequities.

“Comprehensive care from an experienced, multidisciplinary healthcare team is critical to addressing the complex needs of children living with Duchenne,” said Debra Miller, Founder and CEO of CureDuchenne. “Through our partnership with CHOC, we are creating a seamless, patient-centered approach that integrates expert clinical care with groundbreaking research and innovative treatments. With CHOC’s world-class medical expertise and CureDuchenne’s commitment to accelerating therapy development, the CureDuchenne Clinic at CHOC will not only enhance access to the best possible care but also drive forward the next generation of Duchenne treatments—helping individuals live longer, stronger lives.”

“I am so honored to provide leading-edge care for this special patient population and their families,” said Dr. Julian Thomas, Medical Director of the Neuromuscular Program at CHOC. “Our Neuromuscular Program is deeply grateful to CureDuchenne for investing in our work to rapidly elevate how we care for our patients with DMD. We are at an incredible moment to drive advancements in care and our partnership with CureDuchenne will help us chart a bright future.”

For more information, visit www.cureduchenne.org.