Newport Beach Police Department Conducts Minor Decoy Operation

On Friday, March 7, 2025, detectives from the Newport Beach Police Department, in cooperation with the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC), conducted a Minor Decoy Operation targeting clerks who sell alcohol to people under 21 years of age.

The operation involved adult decoys who attempt to purchase alcohol under the direct supervision of law enforcement officers. The decoys attempted to purchase alcohol from eight (8) licensees in Newport Beach. Of these businesses, three (3) clerks sold alcohol to the decoys.

Citations for alcohol sales to a person under 21 were issued at: Bear Flag Fish Company (3421 Via Lido), Great Mex Grill (703 E. Balboa), and 22nd Street Pizza (2200 W. Oceanfront).

The remaining five businesses that did not sell alcohol to the underage decoys are: Super Panga (2110 W. Oceanfront), Chihuahua Brewing Company (3107 Newport Blvd.), Lighthouse Café (1600 W. Balboa Blvd.), Taco Bell Cantina (2121 W. Balboa Blvd.), and Sanchos Tacos (3014 W. Balboa Blvd.)

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from ABC through the department’s Alcohol Policing Partnership (APP) Grant program. Minor Decoy Operations are a required component of the grant and have been conducted by local law enforcement throughout the state since the 1980s.

Those who sell alcoholic beverages to minors may face a fine of up to $1,000 and/or 24-32 hours of community service for a first violation. In addition, ABC will take administrative action against the alcoholic beverage license belonging to the businesses where the sales to minors occurred.

Possible repercussions include fines, suspension of the establishment’s liquor license, or the permanent revocation of the license.