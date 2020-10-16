Free Shredding and E-Waste Disposal Event Oct. 17 in Newport Beach

Newport Beach residents are invited to bring documents and electronic waste for free shredding and disposal on Saturday, Oct. 17 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Harbor Day School parking lot, 3443 Pacific View Dr. in Newport Beach.
Please bring an ID, as residency will be verified for this event.
Newport Beach residents can bring up to ten standard file boxes for shredding.
Acceptable items for shredding include:
- Bank and financial statements
- Credit card statements or pre-approved credit card offers
- Old IRS tax forms, checks or bills
- Old credit cards and plastic/paper membership cards
- Junk mail, of any size and color
Document can be bound with staples or paper clips. Unfortunately, the shredder cannot accommodate x-rays or larger plastic items such as binders. Material is shredded on site.
Acceptable items for e-waste collection include:
- Camcorders, CD, DVD and VCR players
- Cell phones, telephones & answering machines
- Computer monitors (CRTs & flat screens), Computers/CPUs/laptops
- Printer/scanner/fax/copiers (desktop)
- Radios of all types
- Televisions (CRTs and flat screens), video game consoles and accessories
Please make sure that all data has been removed from electronic items.
All other household hazardous waste will NOT be accepted. Household hazardous waste materials can be taken to Orange County’s Household Hazardous Waste Collection Facilities for disposal. Facility information can be found at www.oclandfills.com.