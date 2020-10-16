Free Shredding and E-Waste Disposal Event Oct. 17 in Newport Beach

Share this:

Newport Beach residents are invited to bring documents and electronic waste for free shredding and disposal on Saturday, Oct. 17 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Harbor Day School parking lot, 3443 Pacific View Dr. in Newport Beach.

Please bring an ID, as residency will be verified for this event.

Newport Beach residents can bring up to ten standard file boxes for shredding.

Acceptable items for shredding include:

Bank and financial statements

Credit card statements or pre-approved credit card offers

Old IRS tax forms, checks or bills

Old credit cards and plastic/paper membership cards

Junk mail, of any size and color

Document can be bound with staples or paper clips. Unfortunately, the shredder cannot accommodate x-rays or larger plastic items such as binders. Material is shredded on site.

Acceptable items for e-waste collection include:

Camcorders, CD, DVD and VCR players

Cell phones, telephones & answering machines

Computer monitors (CRTs & flat screens), Computers/CPUs/laptops

Printer/scanner/fax/copiers (desktop)

Radios of all types

Televisions (CRTs and flat screens), video game consoles and accessories

Please make sure that all data has been removed from electronic items.

All other household hazardous waste will NOT be accepted. Household hazardous waste materials can be taken to Orange County’s Household Hazardous Waste Collection Facilities for disposal. Facility information can be found at www.oclandfills.com.