Fresh Brothers in Newport Beach Serves Pumpkin-Shaped Pizzas for Halloween and Autumn

“It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown!” Make that the Great Pizza.

Fresh Brothers brings back its pumpkin-shaped pizzas just in time for Halloween.

Available in original crust and large size only, guests can choose to build their own pizzas or select from one of Fresh Brothers signature pies now through November 30.

“We introduced our pumpkin-shaped pizzas last year just in time for Halloween,” said Geoff Goodman, CEO of Fresh Brothers. “We had no idea that by doing something so simple, yet so fun and playful, that it would result in an outpouring of orders. They’re the perfect meal before a night of trick-or-treating, welcoming kids home from college at Thanksgiving, or just a night away from the kitchen.”

Other than the shape, Fresh Brothers stays true to doing what it does best: making great, authentic pizza. The pumpkin-shaped pies are the same price as their circular counterparts with an array of toppings to select from.

I have enjoyed numerous Fresh Brothers pizzas, which are known for quality ingredients with no additives, preservatives or fillers. Fresh Brothers makes its dough in-house daily with several crust options that include original, skinny, cauliflower, deep dish, gluten-free and keto.

Tomatoes used for the zesty sauce are sourced locally from Stanislaus, California, while the mozzarella cheese, used to crown the pizzas, is all-natural and made by Grande who sources its milk from local family farms.

In addition to award-winning pizzas, Fresh Brothers also offers an array of salads, wings, sliders, knots and desserts. Gluten-free and vegan options area also available—and yes, I’ve tried them, and yes, they are surprisingly tasty.

The pumpkin-shaped pizzas, offered through November 30, are available at both Fresh Brothers locations in Newport Beach as well as other locations in Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego Counties (excluding LAX). Guests can choose to dine-in, take-out or have their pizza delivered.

For more information, visit online at www.freshbrothers.com.