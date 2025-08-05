Fresh Farmer’s Market Flavors Added to Salt & Straw Menu

Ice cream has always been a sweet treat, but Salt & Straw – an innovator when it comes to creating unique flavor combinations – has introduced a hyper-seasonal flavor series that celebrates late summer season produce.

This limited-edition menu is only available through August 28, and it’s worth a visit to the Newport Beach location of Salt & Straw.

Drawing inspiration from the summer bounty found at a farmer’s market, head ice cream maker and co-founder Tyler Malek has crafted five “fresh-picked” flavors, bringing the finest fruits and vegetables directly to you via cup, cone or freezer.

Flavors in The Farmer’s Market Series:

Chocolate Chip Zucchini Bread: Chocolate chip ice cream with chunks of chocolate chip zucchini bread along with vibrant spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove.

Tomato Gelato with Olive Brittle: A vibrant, creamy gelato featuring tomatoes crushed with buttery Arbequina olive oil and lemon zest, and dehydrated black olives folded into a caramelized butter brittle.

Melon and Prosciutto: Candied prosciutto ice cream swirled with fresh cantaloupe ice cream, inspired by classic salty-sweet pairing.

Peach Jam Miso Blondies: Toasted coconut cream studded with chunks of white miso-infused butterscotch blondies, and ribboned with peach jam.

Pickled Cucumber Sorbet: A tangy sorbet of Grillo’s pickle brine, fresh puréed cucumber, and an herbaceous bouquet of dill.

And if that’s not enough, Salt & Straw has debuted a new vegan classic flavor: Hazelnut Cookies and Cream, a new take on the national favorite featuring crushed sandwich cookies folded into coconut cream, spiked with bourbon vanilla, and rippled in hazelnut butter fudge. This flavor will be a permanent addition to the Salt & Straw menu.

I love unusual flavor combinations in my ice cream, so of course I had to visit Salt & Straw to try the new flavors.

First, I sampled the tomato gelato with olive brine. The flavors popped in my mouth without being overwhelming.

Next came a taste of the hazelnut cookies & cream, which also boasted intense flavors worthy of a cup or cone.

But after sampling the peach jam miso blondies, I had to order a cup. The tasty combination was perfect, with fun chunks of white miso-infused butterscotch blondies tantalizing my taste buds. The peach jam added a flavor fusion that helped make my cup of ice cream disappear in record time.

Whether Salt & Straw is your prime destination or you pop in for dessert after enjoying dinner at Olea Restaurant next door, try these new flavors. You’ll be surprised at how delicious they are.

Salt & Straw is at 2001 Westcliff Dr. Visit https://saltandstraw.com for more information.