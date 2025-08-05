Gourmet by the Bay Fundraiser on August 16 to Benefit Newport Bay Conservancy

On Saturday, August 16, the Newport Bay Conservancy will present its seventh annual Gourmet by the Bay dinner and auction event at the Muth Interpretive Center in Newport Beach.

Attendees will begin the evening sipping wine, beer, a featured cocktail of the evening or other beverage while taking in spectacular views of the Upper Newport Bay and listening to live music.

Catered by Do or Dine Catering, with beverages from the Tap Truck Orange County, and appetizers and desserts from Whole Foods Newport Beach, the evening is designed to delight the senses and for attendees to partake in silent and live auctions while mingling with like-minded supporters of the Bay.

Gourmet by the Bay takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $120 to $145. Visit https://newportbay.org/upcoming-events for tickets. Sponsorships are also available.

Newport Bay Conservancy is a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting and preserving the Bay and its watershed.

Newport Bay Conservancy offers educational programs for students of all ages and the general public and conducts research in the Bay’s protected tidelands and uplands. The Conservancy’s science-based management helps to sustain central Orange County’s watershed for local residents and visitors to enjoy the Bay’s natural beauty and native habitat.

Newport Bay Conservancy is currently in its “restoration era.” Together with several partners, it is in the midst of a major, multi- million-dollar restoration and adaptation of Big Canyon, the largest remaining natural canyon on the east side of the Bay, with Phase III beginning this fall.

Newport Bay Conservancy is a volunteer-driven and traces its heritage back to 1968 when local residents united to oppose plans to turn this beautiful wetland into marinas and private docks. Newport Bay Conservancy seeks to inspire communities in the central Orange County watershed to work in harmony to enhance the natural beauty and ecological value of the Bay and provide for the continued public enjoyment of this priceless resource.