Summer Musical “Honky Tonk Angels” at Laguna Playhouse Provides Plenty of Fun and Country Hits

Angela lives in a wide-double trailer with her six kids and a husband named Bubba, but she yearns for something more.

Darlene is stuck in a secretarial job with a flirty boss, but she has ambitions to change her situation.

Sue Ellen is the quintessential coal miner’s daughter who longs to leave home but—does she dare?

Armed with only their dreams and a bus ticket, these three gutsy gals leave their thankless lives behind and head to Nashville to become country music singers. Will they find their country music dreams in Nashville as a singing trio known as the Honky Tonk Angels?

“Honky Tonk Angels” running at the Laguna Playhouse though August 17 is a musical celebration of the female stars of country music. This charming, foot-stomping musical from the creator of “Always…Patsy Cline” features more than two dozen classic country songs including “Stand by Your Man,” “9 to 5,” “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” “Ode to Billy Joe,” “These Boots Are Made for Walking,” “I Will Always Love You,” and “Harper Valley PTA.”

More than just a jukebox musical, “Honky Tonk Angels” has a believable plot line and songs – as sung by the three characters – that advance the plot and describe their feelings.

When we meet Angela (played by Alexandra Melrose) she sings “Stand By Your Man” while ironing clothes, although we wonder how sincere that sentiment really is for her.

Sue Ellen (played by Shelley Regner) appears on stage to sing “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” and she imbues that persona with a wistful melancholy.

Then it’s Darlene’s (played by Darcy Rose Byrnes) turn to sing about her unenviable work situation in “9 to 5.”

Once the ladies decide to pursue their dreams, they meet on a bus to Nashville and hatch a scheme to take Nashville by storm as a singing trio called Honky Tonk Angels.

Act one includes various songs that reveal character feelings, such as “These

Boots are Made for Walkin’” when Darlene decides its time to leave her job.

Act Two finds our heroines performing on the final night of the Honky Tonk Angels’ successful multi-week concert run. In both individual and group numbers, the Angels deliver a rousing final show before they go their own way.

Byrnes, Melrose and Regner are all wonderfully convincing singers who belt out hit after hit with country style and class. They harmonize beautifully together but their distinct individual vocal stylings on solo songs also garner much applause.

The on-stage band – John Massey musical director and keyboards, Chris Dierl on acoustic and electric bass, Thomas Dohner on acoustic and electric guitar and banjo, David Finch on fiddle and mandolin, Robert Marino on drums, and Robert Scarano on lap steel and acoustic guitar – are fantastic musicians who provide expert musical support.

You don’t need to like country music to love this show. Between the familiar tunes and the earnest acting and singing, it’s a fun musical joyride that will leave you smiling as you leave the theater.

“Honky Tonk Angels” performances are Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m., Thursdays at 2 and 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 2 and 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 1 and 5:30 p.m. There is no performance on Sunday, Aug. 17 at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are $61 to $115 and can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling (949) 497-2787.