Friends of Newport Beach Animal Shelter Enter Final Phase of $3 Million Capital Campaign

Friends of Newport Beach Animal Shelter (FONBAS) has entered the final phase of its five-year, $3 Million capital campaign to “Raise the Roof” of a new animal shelter for Newport Beach with a goal to raise the last $100,000 by October 1, 2022.

All contributions of $5,000 or more made by October 1 will be recognized on a permanent PawPrint donor wall to be installed at the new, state-of-the art shelter under construction on Riverside Drive.

Newport residents and long-time animal care advocates Eva and Doug Le Bon kicked off the fundraising with matching gifts of more than a million dollars which inspired gifts from two anonymous donors totaling another million dollars, followed by enthusiastic support from the Newport Beach pet-loving community.

Last July, FONBAS held a “Topping Off” ceremony to celebrate placement of the last beam. Construction is now in the final phase with operations anticipated to begin at the new shelter in late fall of 2022.

Upon completion, FONBAS will donate the new shelter to the City for ongoing operation by Animal Control services, a special unit of the Police Department.

The new shelter will include a single-story, 1,600-square-foot building with a 750-square-foot kennel to house dogs, cats, and other animals, plus parking, a front-yard greeting area, and a secure rear-yard exercise area, making possible better care from staff and volunteers.

Animal services go beyond pet adoption to include temporary housing for lost dogs and cats until they are reunited with their owners, dog licensing, coyote and wildlife management, quarantine in case of bites, and other services.

FONBAS’ continued support will provide for extra medical, socialization, or special needs of pets in residence and to promote adoption of those needing a forever home.

Founded in 2017 by a group of local community leaders in a public-private partnership with the City of Newport Beach, FONBAS supplements funding for the current Newport Beach Animal Shelter to provide upgraded amenities and medical care and is dedicated to providing a permanent animal shelter for the City of Newport Beach.