VEA Newport Beach Unveils New Food and Beverage Experiences

Last fall, Newport Beach Marriott Hotel & Spa General Manager Debbie Snavely told the audience gathered for Newport Beach & Company’s annual Marketing Outlook Reception & Tourism Awards Ceremony that her hotel was undergoing a complete reimagining that will be transformational in scope.

“It will be something you have never seen before, and will create a magnificent new experience,” stated Snavely.

She was right—the new VEA Newport Beach, a Marriott Resort & Spa (co-owned by Lyon Living and Eagle Four Partners), officially debuted in June, and it is indeed a stunning resort.

The property underwent a complete refresh including new luxury guest rooms, three new restaurant and bar concepts, a wellness focused spa and high-performance fitness center, expansive new indoor and outdoor event spaces, and a luxury destination pool experience.

The dining concepts were still being tweaked at the VIP preview party in June, but VEA Executive Chef Andrew Arndt offered the hundreds of invited guests a variety of small bites that served as previews of delicious things to come.

Now, VEA Newport Beach has announced the official opening of its three new dining concepts: VIEW Restaurant & Lounge, Elan Café & Bar, and the Edge Bar.

More than just a spot for resort guests, these are also dining destinations for locals who want to enjoy terrific cuisine in an elevated ambiance.

Chef Arndt has been with the Marriott Resort – now VEA Newport Beach – for several years, and brings more than 20 years of experience to the kitchen at VEA. According to Arndt, his cuisine offers approachable, yet elevated dishes that focus on seasonality and innovation.

“My goal is to create experiences from arrival to departure, with every aspect designed to create memorable moments,” said Arndt. “Being in Southern California has been a source of inspiration, and I value being able to utilize local purveyors to show guests and travelers what our region has to offer.”

VIEW Restaurant & Lounge is open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and features “coastal Californian cuisine with a cosmopolitan perspective.” The restaurant offers appetizers, salads, entrees, sushi, and a variety of sides served in a comfortable yet elegant ambiance.

Among the many dishes: Lobster Roll (previewed at the VIP party and dubbed “outstanding”), Crunchy Roll, Spaghetti alla Chitarra & Meatballs, Grilled Primal Pastures New York Steak, and one of my favorite desserts—Butterscotch Budino with cocoa nib

VIEW also offers an array of handcrafted cocktails, draft and craft beers, seasonal

margaritas, saké, as well as an extensive list of local and international wines by-the-bottle and by-the-glass.

“We have thoughtfully constructed an eclectic beverage program that you can’t experience anywhere else in Newport Beach,” said Director of Food & Beverage Randy Bloomquist. “Whether you’re seeking a classic favorite or something new and innovative, VIEW’s dedication to quality ingredients and seasonality is exhibited in every creation.”

Elan Café & Bar is a European-inspired coffee bar and patisserie in the lobby lounge, with bakery offerings from 6 a.m. – 2 p.m. In addition to assorted coffees and teas, Elan also features a handful of wines by-the-glass and bottled beer.

The most popular spot at the VIP preview was definitely Edge Bar, a terrace bar overlooking the Newport Beach Country Club golf course and Pacific Ocean, with a menu of California-inspired bites, maki sushi rolls, pops, and desserts.

I have enjoyed Chef Arndt’s cuisine in the past, and even sat at his table for a Table for Ten charity dining event, and have always been impressed with his culinary creativity. Now that VIEW is officially open, I’ll be dining there soon and will report back on the experience.

Visit www.veanewportbeach.com for more information.