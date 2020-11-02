Friends of Newport Beach Animal Shelter Launch “Raise the Roof” Campaign

Share this:

Furry friends who are lost, abandoned, or need a place to go when their owners are unable to care for them will have a new home thanks to Friends of Newport Beach Animal Shelter (FONBAS) and a recently launched campaign dubbed “Raise the Roof” to raise the remaining $500,000 to build a state of the art animal shelter for Newport Beach.

More than $2 million was raised in a first campaign to buy the property and start planning for the building.

Two major donors, Doug and Eva Le Bon and the Audrey Steele Burnand family, provided the initial funds to purchase an existing kennel property on Riverside Drive in the Santa Ana Heights region of Newport Beach, very close to a leased property the City currently operates as an animal shelter.

Now the Le Bons have offered a matching challenge grant of $250,000 to kick off the “Raise the Roof” campaign, so every donated dollar is doubled.

“The ‘Raise the Roof’ campaign is the final step in a four-year campaign to benefit the animals and residents of the City of Newport Beach” said FONBAS President and Corona del Mar resident Jon Langford. “Plans are in place to complete construction by the end of 2021.”

The public can participate at any level either by donating money or becoming a FONBAS member.

To donate to “Raise the Roof” or become a FONBAS member go to www.FONBAS.org.

About Friends of the Newport Beach Animal Shelter: FONBAS is dedicated to serving the needs of animals to restore their well- being and reunite them with their owners or find new forever homes. Founded in 2017 by a group of local community leaders in a public-private partnership with the City of Newport Beach, FONBAS supplements funding for the current Newport Beach Animal Shelter to provide upgraded amenities and medical care and is dedicated to providing a permanent animal shelter for the City of Newport Beach.