Café Gratitude Returns to Newport Beach as To-Go Outpost

Café Gratitude is back!

Café Gratitude originally opened in February of 2016 in Castaway Commons on Westcliff Drive, serving what it called “consciously-sourced and thoughtfully-prepared cuisine.”

The restaurant closed late last year and reopened as upscale vegan restaurant Gracias Madre.

Now, Café Gratitude returns on Nov. 2 as a “to-go outpost” next door to Gracias Madre, which makes sense since they are both part of the Love Serve Remember restaurant group.

I’m told that Café Gratitude’s fully plant-based to-go concept will feature a seasonally-driven menu from Executive Chef Dreux Ellis, with plant-based breakfast and lunch signature favorites, smoothies, juices, herbal tonics, and other delights.

Although the café will be a strictly to-go concept, guests can look forward to a small outdoor seating area for those looking to grab & go and enjoy al fresco.

A COVID-safe grand opening event is in the works, with details to come in the next few weeks. I’ll be sampling the Café Gratitude cuisine and reporting back soon.

Hours of Operation: 7a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Address: 1617 Westcliff Drive, Suite 112, Newport Beach. (949) 386-8101.