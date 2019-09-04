Fristers’ Celebration Gala Returns to Port Theater

Share this:

Fristers, an Orange County-based nonprofit devoted to helping teen parents thrive, will hold its annual Celebration Gala on Sept. 27 at the historic Port Theater in Corona del Mar.

Fristers, its name combining “friends” and “sisters,” has helped more than 2,000 teen parents and children since 2008.

Newport Beach-based CT Realty is the gala’s “Community Changemaker” title sponsor, while community volunteer Sandy Sizemore will receive the Founder’s Award at the gala for her significant contributions to Fristers.

Fristers graduates will share their stories of how the organization has transformed their lives during video testimonies on the big screen at the theater.

Dress is cocktail attire. The evening begins at 6 p.m. with cocktail hour, raffle opportunities and wine vault. The Fashion Island Hotel’s Coastal Catering will provide dinner followed by videos, program and live auction.

Gala tickets are $150 each. Sponsorship opportunities are available.

All event proceeds benefit Fristers supporting hundreds of teen parents graduate high school, enroll in college and vocational training schools, get drivers’ licenses, find employment, get off of welfare and become loving, caring, responsible parents and role models to their children.

For more information, visit fristers.org.