From Book to Ballet: San Francisco Ballet Brings ‘Frankenstein’ to Life

By Mandy Fang | NB Indy Arts Writer

An age-old classic, everybody knows the story of Mary Shelley’s “Frankenstein.” But not everybody can say they’ve seen it on stage, told by some of the country’s best artist-athletes.

Just in time for the Halloween season, the world-renowned San Francisco Ballet haunted the Segerstrom Center with Liam Scarlett’s “Frankenstein” for four nights on October 2 through 5. In two hours and 47 minutes, including two intermissions, the Bay Area company brought the audience to 19th-century Geneva and took them through a horrific roller coaster of curiosity, heartbreak and thrill.

On opening night, principal dancers Joseph Walsh, Frances Chung and Wei Wang danced the roles of Victor Frankenstein, Elizabeth Lavenza and the Creature, respectively. Walsh’s and Chung’s chemistry is undeniable. Wang’s ability to showcase both the desire for companionship and then revenge was impeccable, even underneath the layers of makeup. These dancers are not just master artists and athletes, but storytellers as well.

There is more to the story behind the “Frankenstein” ballet than what is seen onstage. The “Frankenstein” ballet is a co-production that originally premiered in 2016 with The Royal Ballet in England and premiered with San Francisco Ballet in 2017.

News reports show that ambiguous allegations against British choreographer Liam Scarlett in 2019 supposedly led to his suicide in 2021. To their surprise, Scarlett had left artistic control to only four people including Joseph Walsh and Lauren Strongin, who were in the original cast in 2017 as Victor Frankenstein and Elizabeth Lavenza. The two helped to restage Scarlett’s work for this season, with Walsh also performing his debut role.

What distinguishes “Frankenstein” from other ballets is the contemporary theatricalities. Its original score is composed by American composer Lowell Lierbermann. Huge kudos to the scenic and costume designer, John Macfarlane; every silhouette complemented every pirouette, from the men’s topcoats to Elizabeth’s skirt—not to mention the scenery that accompanied every act (there are only so many ballets set in a laboratory complete with special sound and visual effects).

Segerstrom Center audience members were thoroughly entertained and maybe a little spooked by “Frankenstein.” Hopefully there will be more of San Francisco Ballet’s dancers gracing the stage in future seasons.

Segerstrom Center has two more dance programs in its 2025-2026 season: the 10th annual production of American Ballet Theatre’s “The Nutcracker” December 11 – 21, and American Ballet Theatre’s “Sylvia” April 9-12, 2026. For tickets, visit www.SCFTA.org.