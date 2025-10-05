Bluewater Grill Newport Beach Spotlights Pacific Swordfish and California Lobster in Seafood and Wine Pairings

For more than two decades, the original Bluewater Grill in Newport Beach’s Cannery Village has been serving sensational seafood dishes. This fall, that tradition continues as the restaurant will spotlight its Pacific Swordfish, Lobster Pot Pie and California Spiny Lobster during its Second Tuesday Tastings.

The fall menu items are part of a year-long schedule designed by Bluewater chefs to introduce first-time customers to the popular restaurant and the latest global seafood tastes, and remind veteran customers what they’re missing.

The Second Tuesday Tastings have been a Bluewater staple for almost 25 years. The Second Tuesday Tastings are chef-prepared two-course meals featuring a starter and seafood main course paired with two hand-selected local or international wines. Seafood selections typically follow Bluewater’s seasonal menu specials designed to offer customers a continuing cycle of new seafood and shellfish culinary experiences.

The cost for both courses with wine pairings is usually $55 per person, an amazing price considering what you get.

For example, the Bluewater Second Tuesday Tasting on October 14 is “Pacific Swordfish Spectacular.” First course is a Tomato & Artichoke Salad paired with a popular Sangria. They follow that up with Pacific Swordfish humanely taken from fishermen aboard Bluewater Grill’s own Pilikia fishing boat and accompanied with an Abadia de Campio from Spain’s Albarino white wine region.

That same day is National Dessert Day. All Bluewater desserts are half price on this day only. That’s a savings of up to $6.50.

The Bluewater Second Tuesday Tasting on November 11 is “Lobster Pot Pie Holiday.” Start with choice of Salad or Housemade Chowder paired with an Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc from New Zealand. Follow that up with a decadent Lobster Pot Pie and glass of Jospeh Drouhin Chardonnay from France’s Macon Villages.

The final Second Tuesday Tasting on December 9 is “California Lobster Encore.” Start with choice of Salad or Housemade Chowder followed by a California Spiny Lobster harvested locally. Wine pairings include a Maso Canali Pinot Grigio and Querceto Chianti Classico, both from Italy. The cost for this special evening is $85 per person.

In addition to the monthly seafood and wine celebrations, Bluewater restaurants offer special deals on food and beverage holidays throughout the year. Reservations are not required for holiday promotions.

If you cannot make it to one of these special promotional offers, there are plenty of dishes on the Bluewater Grill that will satisfy any seafood craving. And for those looking for something other than seafood, Bluewater Grill offers an impressive Angus cheeseburger as well as chicken and New York Strip dishes.

For menus, locations and operating hours for the eight Bluewater restaurants in California and Arizona, go to www.bluewatergrill.com.