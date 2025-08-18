Get Your Groove On: Celebrate Disco with Pacific Symphony August 23

Break out your sequins and bell bottoms and get ready for a night of non-stop dancing as Pacific Symphony presents “Disco Fever—Let’s Dance!” on Saturday, Aug. 23, a high-energy concert conducted by Principal Pops Conductor Enrico Lopez-Yañez.
This exciting performance features the vocal talents of Maiya Sykes and Ty Taylor as they perform iconic disco anthems like “We Are Family,” “Stayin’ Alive,” “I Will Survive,” and “The Hustle,” backed by the Pacific Symphony.
The fun continues with an on-stage dance-off, where audience members can show off their best disco moves. Inspired by Enrico’s father’s love for the genre, this concert will take you on a musical journey back to the groovy 1970s.
Be a part of the fun and come dressed in your best ’70s-inspired concert outfit.
The concert will be held at the Great Park Live in Irvine. Concert starts at 8 p.m. Food trucks and snack stands will be available. Concertgoers may being their own food, with restrictions, or bring your own small picnic. Details on allowable items are on the website at https://www.pacificsymphony.org/venue-details/11/great-park-live-irvine.
For tickets, visit www.PacificSymphony.org.
Program:
WALTER MURPHY: A Fifth of Beethoven
Arr. James Burden
JUNE POINTER et al.: “I’m So Excited”
Arr. Enrico Lopez-Yañez
FREDERICK KNIGHT: “Ring My Bell”
Arr. Enrico Lopez-Yañez
HARRY CASEY & RICHARD FINCH: “Get Your Booty Tonight”
Arr. Enrico Lopez-Yañez
HARRY CASEY & RICHARD FINCH: “That’s the Way (I Like it)”
Arr. Enrico Lopez-Yañez
VAN McCOY: “The Hustle”
Arr. Enrico Lopez-Yañez
DENNIS THOMAS et al.: Kool and the Gang Medley
Arr. Enrico Lopez-Yañez
NORMAN WHITFIELD: “Car Wash”
Arr. Enrico Lopez-Yañez
FREDERICK PERREN & DINO FEKARIS: “I Will Survive”
Arr. Enrico Lopez-Yañez
~ INTERMISSION ~
BARRY GIBB et al.: Bee Gees Medley
Arr. Enrico Lopez-Yañez
PAUL JABARA & PAUL SHAFER: “It’s Raining Men”
Arr. Enrico Lopez-Yañez
NILE RODGERS & BERNARD EDWARDS: “Le Freak”
Arr. Enrico Lopez-Yañez
NILE RODGERS & BERNARD EDWARDS: “I’m Coming Out”
Arr. Enrico Lopez-Yañez
TYRONE KERSEY & LEROY GREEN: “Disco Inferno”
Arr. Enrico Lopez-Yañez
WALTER ORANGE et al.: “Brick House”
Arr. Enrico Lopez-Yañez
DONNA SUMMER et al.: Donna Summer Medley
Arr. Enrico Lopez-Yañez
NILE RODGERS & BERNARD EDWARDS: “We are Family”
Arr. Enrico Lopez-Yañez