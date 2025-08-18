Get Your Groove On: Celebrate Disco with Pacific Symphony August 23

Break out your sequins and bell bottoms and get ready for a night of non-stop dancing as Pacific Symphony presents “Disco Fever—Let’s Dance!” on Saturday, Aug. 23, a high-energy concert conducted by Principal Pops Conductor Enrico Lopez-Yañez.

This exciting performance features the vocal talents of Maiya Sykes and Ty Taylor as they perform iconic disco anthems like “We Are Family,” “Stayin’ Alive,” “I Will Survive,” and “The Hustle,” backed by the Pacific Symphony.

The fun continues with an on-stage dance-off, where audience members can show off their best disco moves. Inspired by Enrico’s father’s love for the genre, this concert will take you on a musical journey back to the groovy 1970s.

Be a part of the fun and come dressed in your best ’70s-inspired concert outfit.

The concert will be held at the Great Park Live in Irvine. Concert starts at 8 p.m. Food trucks and snack stands will be available. Concertgoers may being their own food, with restrictions, or bring your own small picnic. Details on allowable items are on the website at https://www.pacificsymphony.org/venue-details/11/great-park-live-irvine.

For tickets, visit www.PacificSymphony.org.

Program:

WALTER MURPHY: A Fifth of Beethoven

Arr. James Burden

JUNE POINTER et al.: “I’m So Excited”

Arr. Enrico Lopez-Yañez

FREDERICK KNIGHT: “Ring My Bell”

Arr. Enrico Lopez-Yañez

HARRY CASEY & RICHARD FINCH: “Get Your Booty Tonight”

Arr. Enrico Lopez-Yañez

HARRY CASEY & RICHARD FINCH: “That’s the Way (I Like it)”

Arr. Enrico Lopez-Yañez

VAN McCOY: “The Hustle”

Arr. Enrico Lopez-Yañez

DENNIS THOMAS et al.: Kool and the Gang Medley

Arr. Enrico Lopez-Yañez

NORMAN WHITFIELD: “Car Wash”

Arr. Enrico Lopez-Yañez

FREDERICK PERREN & DINO FEKARIS: “I Will Survive”

Arr. Enrico Lopez-Yañez

~ INTERMISSION ~

BARRY GIBB et al.: Bee Gees Medley

Arr. Enrico Lopez-Yañez

PAUL JABARA & PAUL SHAFER: “It’s Raining Men”

Arr. Enrico Lopez-Yañez

NILE RODGERS & BERNARD EDWARDS: “Le Freak”

Arr. Enrico Lopez-Yañez

NILE RODGERS & BERNARD EDWARDS: “I’m Coming Out”

Arr. Enrico Lopez-Yañez

TYRONE KERSEY & LEROY GREEN: “Disco Inferno”

Arr. Enrico Lopez-Yañez

WALTER ORANGE et al.: “Brick House”

Arr. Enrico Lopez-Yañez

DONNA SUMMER et al.: Donna Summer Medley

Arr. Enrico Lopez-Yañez

NILE RODGERS & BERNARD EDWARDS: “We are Family”

Arr. Enrico Lopez-Yañez