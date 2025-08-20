Eric Marienthal Headlines Sold-Out Benefit Concert for High Hopes at Hyatt Regency Newport Beach

More than 700 guests gathered at the Hyatt Regency Newport Beach on Sunday, July 13, for the 26th annual Eric Marienthal and Friends Benefit Concert, which raised $200,000 for the High Hopes Head Injury Program.

Grammy-winning saxophonist Boney James was the special guest joining host and longtime High Hopes supporter Eric Marienthal – a Newport Beach resident – and his band for an evening of superb jazz music.

The evening featured a VIP dinner and reception prior to the concert, two music sets, a silent auction, and a high-energy live auction between sets, all of which supported students recovering from traumatic brain injuries.

“Our hearts are overflowing with gratitude,” said Mark Desmond, founder and CEO of High Hopes. “This year’s record turnout shows how much our community believes in the life-changing work we do.”

The VIP guests were welcomed with dinner by Tulsa Rib Company, a hosted bar, and entertainment from the Ron Kobayashi Trio featuring Mary and Luke Desmond, daughter and son of the program’s founder.

SiriusXM personality Talaya Trigueros served as emcee alongside Desmond, with Kevin O’Callaghan returning as auctioneer.

Marienthal opened the show with crowd favorites, including “Lolo Shuffle,” “One for James,” “Lee Ann,” and “Babycakes.” A special moment came when his daughter, Katie, joined him on stage for the first time with a show-stopping performance of “Feeling Good.”

During intermission, several students shared testimonies, including Brandon, who suffered a stroke 18 months ago and recently began walking again thanks to High Hopes’ treatment. Board President Robert Vermes, whose daughter recovered 80 percent from a stroke using the center’s Lokomat robotic walking system, introduced the High Hopes board and presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to longtime supporter James Reed.

The live auction featured luxury items and once-in-a-lifetime experiences. A private dinner and meet-and-greet with Marienthal and Rick Braun in a Newport Beach home was a top draw, along with Segerstrom Center Broadway tickets, a jazz cruise with Marienthal, and the traditional auction of Eric’s colorful shirt, straight off his back.

Boney James took the stage in the second set with music from his 2024 album “Slow Burn,” and and brought Marienthal back to join him on “Slide” and closed the evening with “Grazin’ in the Grass,” which had the crowd on their feet.

The event was live streamed by Alert the Globe, with a replay scheduled for August at AlertTheGlobe.com to raise additional funds.

Founded in 1975, High Hopes Head Injury Program is the only nonprofit of its kind in the world, offering a fully integrated brain injury rehabilitation program that combines advanced robotic therapy, physical and occupational therapy, speech and cognitive recovery, vocational training, and scholarship support. Located in Tustin, High Hopes serves more than 60 students monthly, many of whom attend on scholarships, helping individuals regain independence, mobility, and quality of life.

For more information, visit www.HighHopesBrainInjury.org.