National Waffle Day is Aug. 24, and for Make-A-Wish Orange County and the Inland Empire, it is an opportunity to amplify its mission while cultivating competitive fun between first responders in Newport Beach.

Make-A-Wish Orange County and the Inland Empire have partnered with Cappy’s Café in Newport Beach for their annual waffle eating contest between the Newport Beach Police Department, Fire Department and lifeguards. The event starts at 8 a.m. at Cappy’s Café, a Newport Beach staple at 5953 West Coast Highway. Last year, the event raised over $1,200 for the nonprofit organization.

“The contest was not just about enjoying some delicious waffles, though that was certainly a highlight, but it was also about raising money and awareness for an incredible cause,” the Newport Beach Police Department said on Facebook after last year’s competition.

Last year, then-police chief Joe Cartwright and Deputy Chief Javier Aguilar were among the participants in the competition. However, it was the fire department, Newport Beach Fire Chief Jeff Boyles, who earned the victory.

“Make-A-Wish has been granting life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses for decades, and we are proud to support their mission,” the post continued. “By participating in this event, Chief Cartwright and Deputy Chief Aguilar aimed to bring our community together, inspire hope, and contribute to making more wishes come true for deserving kids.

Make-A-Wish recipient Tristan, an eight-year-old boy from Newport Beach, will speak at the event. Earlier this year, Tristan’s wish came true — Make-A-Wish arranged for him to snorkel with nurse sharks in the Florida Keys.

“Tristan will share how his wish brought hope and joy to his family during a difficult time —reminding us that while treatments aren’t a choice, a wish is something kids can control,” Make-A-Wish said in a statement.

Cappy’s Café has been a partner of Make-A-Wish Orange County and the Inland Empire for several years, oftentimes organizing fundraisers and donating money to the organization. Every dollar counts — Make-A-Wish Orange County and the Inland Empire has granted over 8,100 life-changing wishes for local children with critical illnesses, it said, and there are hundreds of local children waiting on their wish.

The community can attend the match and watch the competition between Newport Beach’s first responders. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at Cappy’s Café. The money from tickets is directly donated to Make-A-Wish Orange County and the Inland Empire. Furthermore, guests can order anything on the menu, except for steak and seafood dishes, with their ticket. All firefighters and police officers will receive a free meal for their service.

For more information about Make-A-Wish Orange County and the Inland Empire or the Waffle Eating Contest, visit wish.org/ocie/cappys-cafe-waffle-eating-fundraiser.