Girls Inc. Raises $540K During 70th Anniversary Gala at Balboa Bay Resort

Share this:

Girls Inc. of Orange County, the Santa Ana-based affiliate of the national nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring all girls to be strong, smart, and bold, held its 70th Anniversary Gala at the Balboa Bay Resort on April 20.

The landmark event not only celebrated seven decades of empowering girls but also rallied support for Girls Inc.’s research-based programs focusing on STEM, literacy, college and career readiness, healthy relationships, sound body image, and advocacy.

The gala exceeded all fundraising goals, raising over $540,000.

In a showcase of entrepreneurship and creativity, three inspiring Girls Inc. Girl Bosses took center stage during the cocktail hour opening reception, showcasing their own businesses and products.

Guests had the opportunity to support these young entrepreneurs by purchasing items from Sister Slime, offering a colorful array of homemade slime creations, Lyn Loves Beads, featuring intricately handmade jewelry pieces, and Ideal Luxury, presenting a curated selection of upscale clothing and accessories.

The presence of these budding businesswomen added a vibrant touch to the evening and exemplified Girls Inc.’s commitment to fostering leadership and economic empowerment among young girls.

At the heart of the gala’s success were two extraordinary Girls Inc. girls, Makenzie and Whitney, who took center stage as the evening’s Masters of Ceremony. Their poised demeanor, confident presence, and eloquent delivery not only captivated the audience but also underscored the transformative influence of Girls Inc. programs in cultivating leadership and self-confidence among young women.

The gala also featured an inspiring keynote address by Emily Olvera, a distinguished alumna of Girls Inc. of Orange County. Emily shared her personal journey, recounting how she began attending Girls Inc. when she was just in second grade. She eloquently expressed how Girls Inc. had profoundly impacted her life, providing unwavering support and guidance through every stage of her development. Her heartfelt testimony emphasized the enduring influence of Girls Inc. in shaping confident, resilient, and empowered young women.

Gala sponsors included US Bank, BJ’s Restaurants, The Gena Reed Family Foundation, Janet & Mike Michels, Sue & Ralph Stern, Kiel Lowen & Kate Phelan-Lowen, Ingram Micro, and Dan & Kendra Miller.

“We are immensely grateful to our sponsors, attendees, and supporters for their unwavering dedication to girls’ empowerment,” said Lucy Santana, CEO of Girls Inc. of Orange County. “Together, we are creating a future where every girl has the opportunity to fulfill her potential and lead with strength, intelligence, and boldness.”

Visit www.girlsinc-oc.org for more information.