Pacific Chorale Honored Artistic Director Emeritus John Alexander with Lifetime Achievement Award at June Gala

Capping its season with a grand flourish, Pacific Chorale feted one of its own – Artistic Director Emeritus John Alexander – at its Spring Gala on Saturday, June 1, 2024, at the Westin South Coast Plaza.

One of America’s most respected choral conductors, Alexander served as Pacific Chorale’s Artistic Director and Conductor from 1972 to 2017. He was honored with Pacific Chorale’s Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his exceptional career and legacy, including his outstanding contributions to the field of choral music as a conductor and pedagogue, his extraordinary commitment to Pacific Chorale, and his considerable influence on the arts in Orange County and beyond.

The gala, which also celebrated Alexander’s 80th birthday, raised nearly $400,000 to benefit Pacific Chorale’s artistic and educational mission. It drew 170 supporters and was one of the most successful galas in Pacific Chorale’s history.

“John Alexander is a choral legend whose impact spans the globe,” said Pacific Chorale Artistic Director Robert Istad. “He is also an indelible part of Pacific Chorale. During the 45 years he served the choir, which remains among the longest runs in American choral history, John shaped its artistry and essence, transforming it into the remarkable cultural beacon it is today.”

Alexander was showered with heartfelt tributes by a host of other friends and colleagues from across the industry as well, each commenting on his visionary leadership, exceptional artistry, kindness, and humanity. They included Gala Chair Susan Lindley; Rhett M. Del Campo, Pacific Chorale President & CEO; Jan Landstrom, Pacific Chorale Founding Singer; Casey Reitz, President & CEO of Segerstrom Center for the Performing Arts; Catherine Doheney, Chorus America President & CEO; Carl St.Clair, Pacific Symphony Music Director; and Mary Lyons, Pacific Chorale Platinum Season Sponsor.

When Alexander finally stepped up to the microphone to accept his award, a thunderous standing ovation greeted him. As is his penchant to shine a light on others, Alexander said, “Pacific Chorale was created by a group of people who loved the choral art form, had a love of singing, and thought choral singing was important in their lives. Today, the choir enjoys the support of a second and even third generation of board leaders, patrons and subscribers”

Reflecting on the 45 years he led the choir, Alexander quipped, “I spent my entire career working under three-year contracts.” He then added with utter sincerity, “I was your employee. You – the Pacific Chorale supporters – have always been the chorale owners. I feel quite certain we all value the impact of Pacific Chorale on our lives.”

Guest dined on a delicious tomato and mozzarella salad with pesto and balsamic reduction and a choice of four entrees, including braised prime boneless short rib, seared salmon, herb marinated frenched chicken breast, vegan charred cauliflower steak with red pepper sauce, and wild mushroom risotto with fresh seasonal vegetables. Fresh fruit tarts were served for dessert.

A lively silent auction featured such one-of-a-kind items as a luxury stay in a private Paso Robles hilltop estate, the opportunity to conduct a carol at Pacific Chorale’s holiday concert, and a night on the town with honoree John Alexander.

Following dinner, guests strolled to the adjacent Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall to savor Pacific Chorale’s season finale concert, featuring some 120 singers, accompanied by Pacific Symphony, performing the Southern California debut of Sarah Kirkland Snider’s riveting Mass for the Endangered, the world premiere of Frank Ticheli’s Listen to the Silence, commissioned by Pacific Chorale, Holst’s lyrical Psalm 148, and Bernstein’s masterful Chichester Psalms, which also featured two stellar treble soloists from the Southern California Children’s Choir – Kareem Sater and Jacob Thompson.

Following the spectacular concert, gala guests returned to the Westin South Coast Plaza to cap the festivities at a celebratory post-concert party.

The Pacific Chorale Spring Gala was chaired by Susan Lindley. Committee members included Maria Hall-Brown; Barbara Kingsbury; Jan Landstrom; Carla Neeld; Pat Newton; Carl Porter; Beth Varney; and Julie Virjee.

Pacific Chorale’s 2023-24 Season was made possible, in part, by generous support from Platinum Season Sponsor Phillip N. and Mary A. Lyons of Newport Beach.