Girls Scout Cookie Season Has Arrived in Newport Beach

“Would you like to buy some Girl Scout cookies?”

That’s a familiar phrase you’ll be hearing over the next few weeks when you encounter a young scout eagerly encouraging customers to purchase the iconic sweets.

Several local Girl Scout troops will be out and about selling cookies outside various Newport Beach markets, and the cookies can be purchased online. The cookie sale runs through early March.

One of the troops selling Girl Scout Cookies is Daisy Troop #1387 at Mariners Elementary. Daisy Scout Vivian Paglia and her fellow troop members are already hard at work selling cookies to fund their activities.

According to Vivian’s mother, Beth, the girls are not only practicing their entrepreneurial and sales skills, but they are also learning about charitable giving. The troop has a goal to donate 1,000 boxes to the Share Our Selves charity in Costa Mesa. Several local businesses have contributed to the cause, including Where’s the Party, Rose’s Bakery, Buddha’s Favorite sushi, and several others.

Beginning this weekend, Daisy Troop #1387 will be out and about with booths set up at various markets. You can meet Vivian and her mother on Sunday, Feb. 13 from 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at Irvine Ranch Market and pick up some Girl Scout cookies to take to a Super Bowl party or to save and savor later. See the schedule at the end of this article.

Online ordering and personal delivery options are also available at bitly.com/CookiesFromVivian.

You can donate cookies online, or purchase and donate cookies at the booths.

Learn more about the Girl Scout Cookies at www.girlscoutcookies.org.