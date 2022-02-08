NBPD Says Enjoy the Super Bowl Responsibly: Choose a Sober Way to Go

Share this:

The Newport Beach Police Department is reminding football fans to stick to the “go safely” game plan and designate a sober driver if you plan on drinking at a Super Bowl LVI watch party.

During Super Bowl LVI weekend (Feb. 12 and 13), the Newport Beach Police Department will have additional officers on patrol looking for drivers suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

“If you plan to have a drink or two, choose a sober way to get to and from wherever you are watching the game,” Lieutenant Ryan Peters said. “Have a ride-hailing service or a family member who hasn’t been drinking take you home.”

The Newport Beach Police Department reminds the public that alcohol is not the only substance that impairs. Marijuana, prescription drugs, and over-the-counter medications can all affect your ability to drive safely. Do your research and understand the potential side effects of certain drugs.

“When it comes to getting to and from places safely, we’re all on the same team,” Sergeant Corey Wolik said. “The choice is simple: Don’t drive impaired.”

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.