Biz Buzz: Gondola Adventures Cruises to New Berth in Newport Harbor

After 25 years at their current location, Gondola Adventures is cruising to a new dock.

The new home for the fleet of 15 gondolas is near the corner of Bayside Drive and East Coast Highway, just under the East Coast Highway bridge at 200 Bayside Drive.

With the new location comes a new cruise route, new canals, and new residents who will enjoy being serenaded by the gondoliers as these beautiful and iconic boats cruise in their waterfront neighborhoods.

Merging with Gondola Company of Newport will establish two divisions within Gondola Adventures: the Casual Cruise division, which boasts American-built rowing gondolas cruising for 50-minute experiences, and the Upgraded Cruise division, which offers authentic, imported Venetian gondolas with cruises that can include appetizers, desserts, and even full three- and four-course meals on the gondola.

Gondola Adventures is partnering with nearby 3-Thirty-3 Waterfront Restaurant to provide gourmet gondola meals.

“We are excited to be able to introduce our gondolas to the beautiful canals surrounding Linda Island, Harbor Island and the back side of Balboa Island.” says Gondola Greg, lead gondolier. “We hope residents will enjoy cheering ‘She Said Yes!’ with newly-engaged couples, and toasting anniversaries and birthdays as the gondolas cruise by.”

