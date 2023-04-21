Good Morning CdM Community Discussion Group on May 11 Features New NB Chief of Police

Share this:

Join the Corona del Mar Chamber of Commerce, along with community friends and neighbors, for a very informative monthly discussion group on hot topics in the community pertinent to both business and residential interests.

“Good Morning CdM” is a great way to gain valuable information from our featured speakers and meet your local legislative and city representatives. Coffee and pastry served. Open to the community, bring a friend or colleague.

At the Thursday, May 11 event (held 8 to 9:30 a.m. at the Bahia Corinthian Yacht Club at 1601 Bayside Dr. in Corona Del Mar). special guest is the newly appointed Newport Beach Chief of Police Joseph L Cartwright as he presents the latest department updates and issues concerning our community.

Chief Cartwright began his law enforcement career with the Los Angeles Police Department in January 1999. In 2002, he joined the Newport Beach Police Department. He has worked in a variety of assignments, including patrol officer, accident investigator, Economic Crimes detective, Crimes Against Persons detective, and Crisis Negotiation Team member.

In 2010, he promoted to the rank of sergeant and worked as a Patrol sergeant, Field Training Program sergeant, Crisis Negotiation Team supervisor, and Professional Standards Unit sergeant.

In 2014, he promoted to the rank of lieutenant and served as the Area 4 commander, Area 2 commander, Jail manager, Traffic Services commander, and executive officer to the chief of police. He served as Deputy Chief of Police, Detective Division Commander from January 2021 until he was appointed Acting Chief of Police in December 2022.

Chief Cartwright holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from California State University, Long Beach, and a Master of Arts degree in Organizational Management from the University of Phoenix. He is a graduate of several advanced law enforcement training courses.

Chief Cartwright is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and currently serves as the chairman of the board of directors for the Newport Beach 1st Battalion, 1st Marines Foundation, a nonprofit which provides support and relief for U.S. Marines and their family members who are injured, ill, distressed, or otherwise in need of financial or other assistance. He is also a board member for Leadership Tomorrow, a non-profit organization of citizens and leaders who work together to make a positive impact in their communities.

No charge to attend, no RSVP required. Parking is free in the BCYC parking lot. For more information, visit https://www.cdmchamber.com/events/good-morning-cdm-community-discussion-group-featuring-newly-appointed-nb-chief-of-police.