Registration Now Open for the Annual Corona del Mar Scenic 5K Held on June 3

Whether you are a competitive runner or looking for an exhilarating and social activity to share with family and friends, register today for the legendary Corona del Mar Scenic 5K and 2-Mile Fun Walk.

Enjoy pristine ocean views and activities for all ages. Register for the 5K Run, 2-Mile Youth Race, Dolphin Dash for the kids, and the ,popular 2-mile Fun Walk.

Enjoy generations of families and friends and don’t miss the festive post event party complete with live entertainment, unique sponsor and vendors, and awards ceremony.

Registration includes a commemorative race t-shirt, race bib, participation medal, swag bag, chip timing, place awards ceremony, bottled water, and breakfast in the popular restaurant row of local eateries.

Registration Fees:

5K Run (Men’s & Women’s) $50

2 Mile Walk $40

2 Mile Youth Run $40

1k Kid’s Dolphin Dash $30

Teams of 10 more receive $10 Disc

Race Day Registration: Add $5 to above fees.

Race Times:

6 a.m. Event Day Registration Begins

7:30 a.m. Warm-up

7:55 a.m. Men’s 5K Race

8:20 a.m. Women’s 5K Race

8:45 a.m. 2 Mile Fun Walk/Youth Run

9 a.m. K Kid’s Dolphin Dash

The Scenic 5K and 2-Mile Walk begin on the bluffs above Corona del Mar State Beach located at 3001 Ocean Blvd, Corona Del Mar. The start line will be clearly indicated with a Balloon Arch and start-line banner.

Parking for all participants is free at Corona del Mar State Beach Parking Lot and opens at 6 a.m.

For over 40 years, businesses in the greater Orange County area have received promotional marketing exposure and have given back to the community by becoming sponsors of the Corona del Mar Scenic 5K. This highly publicized signature event provides a meaningful investment for sponsorship participants to reach over 40,000 recipients through various means of print and advertising media, as well as exposure to over 2,500 participants of all ages on event day.

Promote your business, product or service at the race Vendor Fair. Many businesses return each year due to the popularity of this event. The 5K officials provide a 10 x 10 exhibit space, table, linen and chairs to showcase your business to a community of active participants.

For many years, the Corona del Mar Scenic 5K has offered local restaurants the opportunity to market themselves at the race by showcasing a signature menu item or food tasting at the event’s Restaurant Row. The 5K provides the restaurant or food vendor with a 10 x 10 tent, tables, linens, chairs, a participant award and signage. The participating restaurant provides approximately 1,200 tastings or food item to our runners.

Join a fun team of volunteers for an exciting morning on the bluffs above the beautiful Corona del Mar State Beach. Volunteers receive an event t-shirt, coffee and pastry. A variety of volunteer positions are available.

To register for the race, or to volunteer, be part of Restaurant Row, or participate as a business sponsor, visit https://www.cdmchamber.com/events/41st-annual-corona-del-mar-scenic-5k.