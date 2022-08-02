Goodlife Clothing Opens in Lido Marina Village

Share this:

Goodlife Clothing, maker of elevated essentials for men and women, has opened the doors of its new retail store in Lido Marina Village at 3424 Via Oporto, Suite 102.

Boasting a modern, clean, and inviting design, the 750-square-foot space features Goodlife’s full assortment, alongside a collection of limited-edition tees, sweatshirts, and exclusive collaborations.

As Goodlife continues to expand beyond their legacy T-shirts, they’re elevating their brick-and-mortar experience to inspire customers to explore the brand in a deeper way.

Goodlife has an interesting philosophy as found on the company’s website. According to the brand, Goodlife is unique to each of us, a state of mind, and a way of living by those who appreciate and understand true style and quality. Goodlife products provide a fresh but nostalgic twist on some of style’s greatest hits.

“We don’t dictate how to live, but provide high quality classics, reimagined for modern living,” the brand states. “We don’t take ourselves too seriously but as a company we have values that guide us as we find and live our Goodlife.”

Those values are purpose, perfection, and the promise to provide high quality essentials for modern living and to manufacture our products responsibly.

The new Newport Beach store joins Goodlife’s existing five stores: Bleecker Street in New York City; Hudson Yards in New York City; NoLita in New York City; Scottsdale, Arizona; and Chicago, Illinois.

Goodlife Newport Beach’s hours are Mon-Sat: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sun 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Visit https://goodlifeclothing.com/.