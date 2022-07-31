Muth Interpretive Center in Upper Newport Bay Hosts Program on Wolves and Coyotes Aug. 6

Share this:

Wolves and coyotes are prevalent in California, and humans coexist with these wild animals.

Learn differences and similarities between wolf and coyote biology, behavior, family pack, historical and current ranges, ecosystem roles, hiking in wolf country, and the latest updates on wolves in California when Wolf Haven International brings its Wolves and Coyotes Education Program to the Peter and Mary Muth Interpretive Center in Upper Newport Bay on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Minors under the age of 16 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at all times.

Walk-in’s are welcome, but seating is limited and preference will be given to those who register in advance.

Visit https://letsgooutside.org/activities/2022/08/06/wolves-and-coyotes-2/ to register.