Greer Wylder Hosts Book Signing at Lido Theatre December 9 for ‘Born in OC: The Artists, Entrepreneurs, and Visionaries of Orange County’

Greer Wylder, a journalist who has covered the culture and lifestyle of Orange County for more than 30 years, has published a new book: “Born in OC: The Artists, Entrepreneurs, and Visionaries of Orange County, California.”

Wylder is holding a book signing and celebration on Monday, Dec. 9 from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Lido Theater in Newport Beach.

Enjoy wine and charcuterie as you mingle with community members. Wylder will be on hand to sign copies of her new book, which celebrates more than 50 remarkable individuals who are making an impact in Orange County. A limited number of books will be available for sale at the event, or the book can be ordered online from Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

RSVP for this event at greerwylder@gmail.com.

Prior to publishing her book, Wylder was a columnist and regular contributor in the Daily Pilot, Los Angeles Times Community News, and Coast Magazine, before starting her popular eponymous blog and newsletter, Greer’s OC. She has been a career mentor to students at her alma mater, Newport Harbor High School, for over a decade. Wylder grew up in Newport Beach and currently resides in Costa Mesa, where she raised her four sons—all of whom were born at Hoag Hospital in Newport Beach.

In her forward, dubbed A Note from the Author, Wylder explains her purpose of the book.

“This book has been on my mind for over a decade, and it’s not just a rundown of locally well-known people. Orange County boasts its fair share of high-profile figures who grew up here, but this isn’t about where they were born; it’s about how they are adding value to the culture and betterment of Orange County and beyond. I’ve cast a wide net, of individuals who may not be household names, but whose stories are worth sharing.”

“This book isn’t just about names; it’s about narratives. From bestselling and prolific author Dean Koontz to visionary entrepreneurs like Bob McKnight, each person embodies the spirit of Orange County.”

Indeed, they do, and in her intriguing and informative book, Wylder delves into that spirit to uncover fascinating insights about her subjects.

According to Wylder, she wrote the book partly with the thought that it would be wonderful to have younger people read the stories about people who have helped shape Orange County.

“What these people have achieved is incredible. A lot of them are self-made, and they have accomplished amazing things in their lives,” Wylder told the NB Indy. “A lot of them are giving back, which I think is unique to Orange County. Orange County is very community focused, and philanthropic people help each other. I am hoping people would read this book and be inspired by these people.”

Wylder said she started working on the book in January 2020, and it took her longer than she expected to finish it.

“I spent a lot of time on research so I could ask the right questions,” said Wylder. “I took four years to finish it, there were some breaks when I wondered if I really wanted to finish it, it was a big project. But I had to finish it.”

Now, she has a huge sense of accomplishment.

“I am grateful it’s done, and the book is out, and I am grateful for all those people who agreed to talk to me.”

Newport Beach figures prominently in the book, which is only natural since Wylder grew up in Newport. Wylder recalls that “In my childhood, Newport Beach was laid back, sand dollars could be found scattered over the beach, everyone rode nonelectric bikes along the boardwalk, and arcade games at the Balboa Fun Zone provided hours of harmless entertainment.”

Several Newport Beach residents are profiled in her book, including Marisa Wayne, who talks about growing up in the city with her father, actor John Wayne, and spending time on their boat, The Wild Goose.

“We’d go to Catalina on weekends, Mexico for winter holidays, and Canada and Alaska in the summer,” Wayne told Wylder in the book. “Dad loved going to Winchell’s Donuts and The Galley for breakfast. We’d walk down to the Balboa Bay Club and he’d play chess or cards while I played on the beach, or we’d walk across PCH to Will Wright’s for a vanilla bean ice cream.”

Revelations abound in the people she profiled. For example, Anton Segerstrom, a partner in South Coast Plaza and a major donor to the OC Museum of Art, revealed that he was an avid surfer in Newport Beach while growing up, and then lived in Oregon for a number of years. He worked in Oslo, Norway for SAS (Scandinavian Airlines) as a chef, returned to University of Oregon and finished his education with a finance degree, then relocated to Yosemite National Park and worked at the Ahwahnee Hotel for a couple of years in management. He found his way back to Orange County in 1985.

“I am surprised that Segerstrom let me interview him—he does not do a lot of interviews,” said Wylder.

There are photos to go with the profiles, most taken by Wylder. Her favorite photo my be the one she snapped of Marisa Wayne at John Wayne Airport with Marisa posing next to the iconic statue of her father.

Ultimately, says Wylder, she wanted readers to learn about the people she interviewed because “they are very diverse people that are hardworking and are doing amazing things.”