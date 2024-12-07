Tickets Now Available for the 2025 Hoag Classic

Share this:

Attention amateur golfers and golf fans: tickets are now on sale for the Hoag Classic PGA TOUR Champions event taking place March 19 through 23, 2025 at the Newport Beach Country Club.

The 2025 tournament will mark the 29th year of Orange County’s only PGA TOUR Champions event and will once again feature Hoag as the title sponsor, along with City National Bank and McCarthy Building Companies as the tournament’s presenting partners.

Attracting a field of professional players that rival any major championship in golf, the Hoag Classic boasts a World Golf Hall of Fame list of past champions which include Bernhard Langer, Fred Couples, Vijay Singh, Retief Goosen, Ernie Els and defending champion, Padraig Harrington, as well as PGA TOUR legends Steve Stricker, Jim Furyk and Darren Clarke.

As one of the largest philanthropic events in PGA TOUR Champions history, the Hoag Classic has raised more than $25 million in total proceeds for Hoag’s programs and services, as well as other local educational and military charities.

“Newport Beach has served as home to the Hoag Classic from its inception and remains a player favorite on the PGA TOUR Champions, which is why we continuously have one the strongest player fields every year,” said Scott Easton, Executive Director of the Hoag Classic. “This year, the tournament week will expand beyond the golf course with fun and exciting experiences for fans to enjoy. You won’t want to miss the concerts, evening parties, celebrity participation and more.”

2025 Ticket Details

New ticketing options for the Hoag Classic are now available online including General Admission ($40), Daily Clubhouse ($125), Clubhouse Packages ($350), Hoag Partners Club ($425), and The Ritz-Carlton Residences Newport Beach Lux Club packages ($3,000). Special event packages for the Sunset Celebration & Concert, Hoag Classic Community Breakfast, Monday Pro-Am and Legends Pro-Am are also available to purchase online. Some events have a limited number of tickets available and are expected to sell out.

“We are offering exclusive new ways for fans to enjoy the tournament this year, complimenting what is becoming one of the busiest and most exciting social weeks of the year in Newport Beach,” said Easton. “Purchasing your tickets early will get you access to special discounts.”

Ticket sales will be online only and are available for purchase through tournament week while supplies last. Children aged 11 and under receive complimentary admission. To purchase your tickets and for additional information on pricing, please visit hoagclassic.com/tickets.

Volunteer Registration

The Hoag Classic relies on volunteers to assist with a variety of duties. Volunteer registration is now open. All volunteers receive a package that includes a uniform (polo shirt(s), full-zip jacket, and unisex hat), parking pass, drawstring backpack, volunteer credential, souvenir volunteer pin and two Good-Any-One-Day admission tickets. If interested, please visit hoagclassic.com/volunteer, contact volunteers@hoagcharitysports.com or call (949)764-7406 to register. All volunteers must be at least 18 years of age.

“For nearly 30 years, the annual Hoag Classic is made possible by thousands of volunteers from the community who help create an exciting event for attendees. Their dedication and contributions to this tournament are the reason we are able to give back to Hoag, military charities and student scholarships,” said Dick Yuhnke, volunteer co-chairman of the Hoag Classic. “If you are a golf fan looking for a hands-on experience with incredible golf legends, we’d love to have you join us.”

About the Hoag Classic

For one week each year, the international spotlight shines brightly on Orange County’s only official PGA TOUR Champions event. Hosted at Newport Beach Country Club, the Hoag Classic showcases golf legends such as Fred Couples, Retief Goosen, Ernie Els, Jim Furyk and Steve Stricker as they compete with more than 70 other PGA TOUR legends for the title. As one of the largest philanthropic events in PGA TOUR Champions history, the Hoag Classic has raised over $25 million in total proceeds for Hoag’s program and services, as well as other local educational and military charities. For more information visit www.HoagClassic.com.

About the Newport Beach Country Club

Newport Beach Country Club is an exclusive and iconic Country Club that has captured the spirit of the Southern California lifestyle for more than 65 years. Spanning nearly 56,000 square feet and boasting panoramic views of emerald fairways and sapphire seas, the Clubhouse makes an architectural statement on coastal California Craftsman design. With a course originally designed by world-renowned designer William “Billy” Bell, NBCC has been one of the most popular stops on the PGA Champions Tour for more than 25 years.