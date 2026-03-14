“Grow the Gardens” Campaign Takes Root with Groundbreaking at Sherman Library & Gardens in Corona del Mar

The seeds have been planted for several years, and now the Sherman Library & Gardens “Grow the Gardens” campaign has taken root.

On the eve of its 60th anniversary, Sherman Library & Gardens in Corona del Mar broke ground on February 26 for the most significant revitalization project in the institution’s history.

More than 100 guests including members of the Newport Beach City Council, campaign donors and other community leaders attended the ceremony which took place at exactly 2:26 p.m.

Sherman leadership, Grow the Gardens Campaign Co Chairs, Newport Beach Mayor Lauren Kleiman, Orange County Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Katrina Foley, representatives from Slater Construction and architects from Gensler ceremoniously turned the first shovels of soil, officially launching the transformative project.

The Grow the Gardens campaign began in September 2022 under the leadership of Co-Chairs Walkie and Janet Ray, who have also been major donors of the campaign. With a goal of $17 million, the campaign has already raised $16.6 million; the balance is expected to be secured later this year.

“Today we are so proud to see this groundbreaking become a reality. This legacy will not only be enjoyed by our children, but generations to come,” said Janet Ray.

In recognition of their leadership and dedication since the campaign’s inception, Janet and Walkie Ray were honored with an original mosaic of butterfly wings created by artist Irena Charney. The mosaic will be on permanent display at Sherman Gardens and, upon completion of the renovation, will be installed in the Ancient Plant House, which will feature nonflowering and primitive flowering plants such as ferns, Cycads, and magnolias.

Sherman Library & Gardens Executive Director Scott LeFleur noted that “Our goal is simple, but ambitious: to create the most beautiful, accessible, and impactful botanical garden and community hub in Southern California.”

For six decades, Sherman Library & Gardens has been a cherished cultural and educational resource, but now it’s time for a refresh and modernization. The revitalization will include a notable Bell Tower Entrance, enhancements to key garden areas throughout the campus, and the relocation of the existing garden restaurant to Pacific Coast Highway. This move will allow the central garden to be dedicated primarily to educational programming—an essential component of Sherman’s mission.

Through March 20, Sherman Library & Gardens is laying important pipes and will close the pathway that leads to the Central Garden. Admission will be free during this time, as the property’s footprint will be significantly restricted. Visitors can still enjoy the Adobe Courtyard, orchid display, pepper tree and train display, and the succulent garden. The Garden Shop will remain open.

On May 2, Sherman Library & Gardens will host its annual Garden Par-Tea from 3 to 6 p.m. The event this year includes afternoon tea, a grazing table, and a decorative hat contest. Enter to win a raffle or bid on silent auction prizes, and enjoy live music in The

Tickets are $120 for members and $150 for nonmembers. Children 12 and under are $50. Sponsorships are also available.

Visit www.TheSherman.org for more information.

Sherman Library & Gardens History

This beautiful cultural center dates back to the 1950s, when Arnold Haskell moved from Los Angeles to Corona del Mar. He purchased a charming little fired adobe house (still part of Sherman today) and the adjoining property for his office. By 1956, Haskell, who was a long-time lover of flora, added another wing to the property and began landscaping the surrounding land. Over the course of a decade, Haskell acquired nearby lots, until he owned the entire block. In 1967 he donated the land to the Sherman Foundation (the property is named after Haskell’s esteemed mentor Moses Hazeltine Sherman).

The Sherman Foundation opened the first part of the Gardens in 1966. Between 1966 and 1974 the facilities took shape as Haskell oversaw the construction of the entire block, including the conservatory, central garden, gift shop, café and library.

Sherman Library & Gardens has grown into a premier educational and cultural center with a botanical garden and research library featuring collections related to the history of the Pacific Southwest.

For more information, visit www.TheSherman.org.