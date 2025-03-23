Hanley Investment Group of Corona del Mar Names Jeff Lefko Partner, Celebrates 20th Anniversary

Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm based in Corona del Mar that specializes in retail property sales, has announced several key milestones as it enters its 20th year of operation.

Hanley Investment Group President Ed Hanley and Executive Vice President Jeff Lefko have formalized a partnership agreement, marking a new chapter in the firm’s growth and reinforcing its long-term vision and leadership continuity.

“I am excited to welcome Jeff as my partner in Hanley Investment Group,” said Ed Hanley, president of Hanley Investment Group. “Jeff’s expertise, leadership, and unwavering commitment to our clients have been instrumental in our continued success. This partnership signifies our dedication to sustained growth and excellence in retail real estate. As we celebrate our 20th anniversary, we look forward to another 20 years of innovation, collaboration, and success.”

Lefko, who joined Hanley Investment Group in 2015, has consistently ranked as the firm’s top producer from 2019 to 2024. His relationship-first mindset and commitment to delivering results have driven $3.3 billion in sales since 2018, averaging more than 100 transactions per year since 2020, and 127 transactions since 2022.

Recognized nationally as a thought leader in retail investment trends, Lefko has been featured in leading real estate publications and has received multiple industry accolades, including recognition as a Net Lease and Retail Influencer, CREXI Platinum Broker, and CoStar Power Broker Quarterly Deal Awards in many U.S. markets.

As part of its strategic growth, Hanley Investment Group has opened a new office in San Diego, led by Jeff Lefko. The expansion enhances the firm’s ability to serve clients throughout Southern California and nationally.

Hanley Investment Group is also commemorating its 20th anniversary in 2025, a milestone that reflects two decades of market leadership, client success, and transaction excellence in retail investment sales.

“Celebrating our 20th anniversary is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team,” said Hanley. “We are grateful for the trust and support of our clients and the strong relationships we have built within the real estate brokerage community nationwide. We look forward to many more years of successful collaboration and shared accomplishments.”

About Hanley Investment Group

Celebrating 20 years, Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors is a real estate brokerage and advisory services company that specializes in the sale of retail properties nationwide. Hanley Investment Group creates value by delivering exceptional results through the use of property-specific marketing strategies, cutting-edge technology, and local market knowledge. For more information, visit www.hanleyinvestment.com.