‘The OC Effect’ Surf-Skate Documentary Premieres at Lido Theater

A private screening of the new feature documentary “Surf-Skate Business Evolution: The OC Effect” premiered on February 27 at The Lido Theater in Newport Beach. The event attracted more than 400 guests including many surf/skate industry pioneers and entrepreneurs in a casual, beach-themed evening.

Guests were greeted on the red carpet, enjoyed drinks and a nosh-up provided by Wahoo’s Fish Taco. Attendees then made their way into the theater to preview the one-hour film, followed by a Q&A with surf and skate industry legends Bob McKnight (Quiksilver), Richard Woolcott (Volcom), Steve Van Doren (Vans), Greg MacGillivray (Five Summer Stories film producer-director), Dick Metz (The Endless Summer/Hobie), and Vince de la Pena (Vissla). The panel was moderated by co-producer Scott Hays.

Hays (Founder/Executive Producer of OC World) and co-producer Terry Corwin (Founder of Lion’s Heart) spent 18 months of research, filming and postproduction to create the documentary that shares the story of the birth, growth, and challenges of an industry that began in Orange County—the epicenter of the surf/skate culture worldwide. Roughly 60 brands have either launched or landed in the county to create the $13 billion industry.

Featuring insightful interviews and footage with Orange County’s surf/skate innovators and entrepreneurs that literally defined the surf culture, the documentary highlighted Hobie, Hang Ten, Vans, Clark Foam, Gotcha, Hurley, Etnies, Element, Volcom and RVCA. A new generation of entrepreneurs, Florence Marine X and WillBo, were also included.

For more information, visit the OC Effect website at https://theoceffect.com/ or contact terrycorwin@mac.com.