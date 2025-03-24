The Drake Gives 5th Annual Fundraiser for Music Education at The Drake Restaurant April 10

Alec Glasser became passionate about music while attending public school programs in Queens, New York. He learned to play saxophone, clarinet and flute, but also spent summers working at The Drake Hotel on Park Avenue as an elevator operator and bellman.

The Drake Hotel was reportedly host to numerous bands and celebrities of the day, including Jimi Hendrix, The Who, Led Zeppelin, Mohamad Ali, Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis, Jr.

As he became friendly with the celebrities who frequented The Drake, Glasser got permission to run after-hours parties in unoccupied hotel suites with the food and beverage provided by the Drake.

Glasser spent three summers at The Drake, earning enough money to pay for law school in California. Upon graduation he launched a successful career as a commercial real estate developer.

The Drake Hotel in New York was demolished in 2008, but Glasser had fond memories of the time he spent at the Drake. Those memories drove him to open The Drake Restaurant in Laguna Beach in 2019, whose Art Deco décor is inspired by The Drake Hotel and guests can enjoy live jazz as they dine.

Once a year, Glaser hosts a special fundraiser called The Drake Gives that benefits both The Drake Gives and Save the Music Foundation.

This year the Drake Gives fundraiser will be held on Thursday, April 10, to generate support and awareness for music education in underserved public schools.

The evening will begin with the electrifying sounds of Matt Von Roderick, a world-class trumpeter, singer, and recording artist whose genre-defying style blends jazz, pop, and soul into a mesmerizing performance.

Chef Paul Gstrein has crafted a decadent five-course menu, complete with wine pairings, for guests to enjoy. A short program will feature dynamic speakers, including a youth and their parents who experienced the impact of music through The Drake Gives program.

There will be opportunities to give including a curated live auction with items that offer guests one-of-a-kind experiences while they support The Drake Gives mission. After the program, the smooth, soulful voice of David Aldo will close out the night in style.

“Music has the power to develop creative, social and cognitive skills, and improve focus and follow through. Our mission is to ensure that every child—regardless of their background—has access to that opportunity. Seeing these students grow and thrive through music is the greatest reward, and we are grateful to be part of their journey,” said Glasser.

The Drake Gives is a nonprofit foundation that supports projects which use the power of music to improve peoples’ lives and enhance community well-being, including underserved youth in public schools with music education, materials, and instruments. The Drake Gives is dedicated to ensuring that all children, irrespective of their socioeconomic status, have access to music education.

This year’s key underwriters include South Coast Plaza and UCI Foundation.

Tickets are on sale now with limited quantities left. Learn more at https://www.thedrakegives.org.