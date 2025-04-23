Hidden Gems Of Newport Beach

Newport Beach is one of the favorite California hotspots, with a beach vibe and sunny days that can’t be beat. It is also, surprisingly, the hub of interesting regional spaces and distinctive places that most visitors may not recognize. For this reason, we’ve put together some of our favorite destinations in or near Newport Beach. Whether you live in Newport Beach or are visiting for the first time, here are some hidden gems you may want to discover on your own.

Angel Stadium

The first gem we’ve been delighted to find is Angel Stadium in the Anaheim area. Why choose a baseball stadium? The simple reason is found on a warm California evening, with a bag of peanuts in the shell, and a fast-moving baseball game entertaining the crowd. There are no limits on kids jumping around, waving foam fingers, nor is there any limit on the number of hot dogs you’d like to consume; this is all just straight-up good fun on a summer’s evening and it can’t be beat.

Pacific Amphitheatre

The second gem is found at the Pacific Amphitheatre in Costa Mesa, where musical entertainment meets about 8,000 enthusiastic music lovers under the summer sky. Costa Mesa is approximately ten minutes away from Newport Beach by heading north on California Highway 73 and is well worth the drive to enjoy this hidden gem. The Pacific Amphitheatre is transformed from the Orange County Fair and Event Center into an outdoor amphitheatre that invites everyone to join in the fun. From rock bands and classical concerts to fireworks and blues, there is little more invigorating and electrifying than an evening in this hand-clapping, people-loving atmosphere.

Newport Beach Pier

Closer to home in Newport Beach, your next two gems are found at the beach itself. Newport Beach Pier and the Balboa Pier are classic piers, yet distinctive in their own ways. The Newport Beach Pier is over 1,000 feet long, stretching out to the sea on high wooden stilts and it is a particularly wonderful way to gaze north to the Huntington Beach and south to the Balboa Pier. The end of the pier is the beginning of a “submarine canyon,” about 100 feet deep and perfect for scuba diving. You can walk, ride a bike or skate your way from the beach to the end of the pier, then turn around and head back to investigate the small shops near the beach and grab a bite to eat in any of the restaurants close by. Surfers and sunbathers abound on the beach, so you can expect to enjoy some nonchalant conversations with locals, as well as hear about the latest news from travelers.

Balboa Pier

The Balboa Pier, a twin to the Newport Beach Pier, is the same, yet different; much like twins everywhere. The Balboa Pier was built in 1906 and has held its strength for many decades since, while harboring fishermen at the end of the pier and holding up skaters, bicyclists, and walking parties all the while. The Balboa Pier is heavily used in the summer so expect more traffic than you’d typically find and parking nearby can be problematic. Expect to walk to the pier and find a restaurant nearby to eat a meal so you can maximize the time you can enjoy the pier instead of driving around looking for a restaurant.

Balboa Fun Zone

The Balboa Fun Zone is exactly that. It is a fun amusement park for everyone to enjoy, including the typical fun attractions, such as a giant Ferris Wheel that swings out over the beach and an assortment of other beach rides to thrill even the youngest riders. The Fun Zone includes a video arcade and various snack shops, which is the perfect way to spend an afternoon as a family. Located in the Balboa peninsula, you don’t want to miss this nod to past sunny days of years gone by as you ride the giant Ferris Wheel.

Tongva And Acjachemen Tribes

The Crystal Cove State Park, just south of Newport Beach, is a “must see” on every visitor’s list. Why? Because the original inhabitants of the area known now as Newport Beach and surrounding mesas were the peoples of the Gabrielino (Tongva) and Juaneño (Acjachemen) tribes. Inside Crystal Cove State Park are thousands of archaeological and cultural remnants of these tribes and their way of life in this regional area. Their history stretches back over 9,000 years and their contributions to the way of life for others who made their way to the region are significant. At the Crystal Cove State Park you’ll find several exhibits and you’ll be invited to join hikes where you will observe those ancient homes from afar. The tribal area is being renovated with the help of Acjachemen natives; look for more exhibits to come in the future.