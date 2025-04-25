Susan G. Komen Pink Tie Party at VEA Newport Beach on May 10 Honors Business and Community Partners

Susan G. Komen, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, will host a Pink Tie Party in Orange County on Saturday, May 10at VEA Newport Beach to honor its Pink Tie Partners—a distinguished group of passionate business and community leaders dedicated to making a meaningful impact in the fight against breast cancer.

Funds raised in OC specifically support Susan G. Komen’s Patient Care Center – the trusted, go-to source for timely, accurate breast health and breast cancer information, services and resources. Komen navigators offer free, personalized support to patients, caregivers and family members, including education, emotional support, financial assistance, help accessing care and more.

“Last year, Komen’s Patient Care Center provided 2,578 services to 2,076 people living in California,” said Susan G. Komen West Region Vice President Megan Klink. “The Orange County Pink Tie Partners stand up to lead others to share in our mission. We rely on community support to make a difference in those affected by breast cancer in OC, California and nationwide.”

Since its founding in 1982, Susan G. Komen has invested more than $1 billion in research, contributing to a 44 percent reduction in breast cancer mortality rates. Despite these advancements, the fight is far from over. Every two minutes, a woman in the U.S. is diagnosed with breast cancer. One in eight women in the U.S. will face a breast cancer diagnosis in her lifetime. However, experts also believe that one-third of breast cancer deaths in the U.S. could be prevented with universal access to timely treatments.

All Orange County Pink Tie Partners will be honored including the new Class of 2025 at a Pink Tie Party at VEA Resort & Spa (900 Newport Center Dr., Newport Beach) on Saturday, May 10.

Honorees

Phil Markert , Director of Liquor, Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions at Albertsons Companies, was inspired by his mother-in-law’s experience with a breast cancer diagnosis and motivated by the possibility of a cure to protect his wife, daughters and granddaughter from ever facing the disease, Phil participates each year in the Orange County MORE THAN PINK Walk. Since 2021, Markert has raised more than $424,000 in support of Komen’s mission.

January Lopez, MD , is a breast radiologist and medical director of breast imaging at the Sue J. Gross Breast Center at Hoag Hospital in Newport Beach. Dr. Lopez, a distinguished member of the Komen OC Board, is recognized for her exceptional contributions to breast cancer care and advocacy. Dr. Lopez’s passion for fighting breast cancer extends beyond her medical practice. She is a passionate spokesperson for breast health education, early detection and screening. Her life’s mission is to improve patient care and advocate for those battling breast cancer.

Sol Reyes-Roberts is a retired nurse, health educator and breast cancer survivor based in Orange County. Twelve years ago Sol founded and continues to lead a support group for Latina women called Cafecitos Hope, providing guidance and community to those affected by breast cancer. In 2014, Reyes-Roberts was appointed to the board of the Orange County affiliate of Susan G. Komen, reflecting her dedication to breast cancer awareness and support.

Carrie Strom is a 25-year healthcare industry veteran, including more than a decade at Pfizer and most recently serving as SVP, AbbVie and President, Global Allergan Aesthetics. During her time at Allergan/AbbVie, Carrie ran the Plastic and Regenerative Medicine business, which developed new technologies for women during their breast reconstruction journey. An advocate for women, she served on the OC Boards of Girls Inc. and Susan G. Komen.

For more information and to purchase tickets for the event, visit www.komen.org/how-to-help/pink-tie-party-orange-county. Deadline for purchasing tickets or for sponsorships is May 2.