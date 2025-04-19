Laguna Playhouse Announces 2025-2026 Season

The Laguna Playhouse has announced its 2025-2026 season.

The season opens this fall with the Tony award-winning musical “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” followed by the world premiere comedy “Beside Myself.”

Then on the heels of the playhouse’s critically acclaimed production of “Eleanor” comes the life of another historic political icon: “Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground,” starring Tony winner John Rubinstein.

Then enjoy an evening of hilarity with Neil Simon’s “Laughter on the 23rd Floor” directed by Andy Barnicle, followed by another world premiere: “The Maltese Falcon” based on the classic noir detective story. The season closes with “red,” the award-winning play about the art of making art.

And of course, no holiday season would be complete without the annual Panto. This year’s installment is a revival of the first holiday Panto the playhouse produced: “A Snow White Christmas.”

“I am so excited by our upcoming season,” said Laguna Playhouse Artistic Director David Ellenstein. “It’s a lineup of productions filled with joy, laughter, pathos, history, and art! I am always a fan of presenting a wide variety of theatrical offerings, and our upcoming season will bring a new and different adventure for our subscribers and audiences each time they attend.”

Season subscriptions are now on sale. Six show early bird season packages range from $245 to $483 (prior to April 25). Regular six show season packages range from $258 to $519 (not including opening night subscriptions). Purchase subscriptions online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling (949) 497-2787. Single tickets to reach play will go on sale at a later date.

Laguna Playhouse 2025-2026 Season Highlights

“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder”

September 17 – October 5, 2025

Directed by Noelle Marion

Experience the Tony Award-winning musical that’s a perfect blend of comedy, intrigue, and an unforgettable score. Follow the charming Monty Navarro on a hilariously dark journey to inherit a fortune by eliminating his eight relatives who stand in his way. This show features witty dialogue, surprising twists, and a cast of quirky characters.

“Beside Myself”

October 29 – November 16, 2025

Directed by David Ellenstein

Gemma is at her breaking point: stressed, anxious, and overwhelmed. A new medical procedure promises to change all that, giving her a fresh start. But when the “new” Gemma shows up, the original Gemma is still there. Now, with two versions of herself to contend with, Gemma must learn to navigate life, with all its messiness, while figuring out how to keep being herself. This comedy is an uproarious journey into the messy, hilarious, and sometimes painful process of trying to reinvent yourself while still being you.

“Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground”

January 14 –February 1, 2026

Directed by Peter Ellenstein

This groundbreaking solo performance by Tony Award winner John Rubinstein brings president Dwight D. Eisenhower’s remarkable life to the stage in an extraordinary way. Through captivating storytelling and deep historical insight, the performance immerses audiences in Eisenhower’s personal reflections on leadership, war, and peace. With emotional depth and powerful nuance, it unpacks the complexities of a man who shaped the course of history during one of America’s most pivotal eras.

“Laughter on the 23rd Floor”

March 4 – March 22, 2026

Directed by Andrew Barnicle

From illustrious playwright Neil Simon comes a boisterously merry and fast-paced comedy set behind the scenes of a 1950s television sitcom. Inspired by Simon’s own experiences as a writer for Sid Caeser’s “Your Show of Shows,” the play captures the chaos, creativity, and comedic genius of a group of writers.

“The Maltese Falcon”

April 15 – May 3, 2026

Directed by Todd Nielsen

Brace yourself for an unforgettable night with this stage adaptation of Dashiell Hammett’s iconic noir novel brings the classic tale of intrigue, betrayal, and danger to life. Detective Sam Spade is once again thrust into a high stakes search for the priceless statue, navigating a web of lies, shifting alliances, and unexpected twists. With clever banter and fast-paced action, this production perfectly balances suspense and mystery, keeping you on the edge of your seat from start to finish.

“Red”

June 10 – June 28, 2026

Directed by David Ellenstein

In this gripping and thought-provoking play, a famed artist confronts the price of artistic genius and personal sacrifice. Set in the studio of abstract expressionist Mark Rothko, the story follows his turbulent relationship with a young assistant, as they clash over the meaning of art, ambition, and legacy. Ever wondered what it truly takes to create a masterpiece?