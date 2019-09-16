High-Tech Women’s Health Facility Opens

Share this:

A new kind of women’s health medical clinic, Liftique, recently opened its doors at a state-of-the-art facility in Newport Beach, officials wrote in an Aug. 7 press release.

Described as integrated plastic surgery and urogynecology, Liftique is “dedicated to helping women look, live and feel their best, at the age they are,” officials wrote.

The new 6,300-square-foot facility is located at 3701 Birch St., and aims to provide convenient access for busy women through its “on-demand video-visits and tele-medicine,” along with in-office procedures, the message reads.

“I am so excited and grateful that we were able to find the perfect new location to share my vision and mission by providing non-surgical and minimally invasive medical procedures that allow women to look and feel naturally beautiful on the outside, as well as the inside,” Liftique founder Meryl Kern said in the prepared statement. “Newport Beach is an epicenter of health and wellness and Liftique is now the new girl in town.”

The office will be “a warm, inviting and safe place” for women to discuss personal matters with trained professionals, Kern added.

Liftique will offer “face, body, and blush” consultations and procedures from the medical clinic’s team of board-certified doctors and licensed medical personnel.

The new location will also feature a 50-person education center where women will be joining Kern and the Liftique Medical team for VIP events and educational seminars focused on a variety of inspiring and uplifting topics surrounding female health and empowerment.

For more information, visit liftique.com.