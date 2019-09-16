Landsea Homes Partners With HomeAid to Renovate Homeless Housing

Share this:

Newport Beach-based Landsea Homes has partnered with two local organizations to serve as building captain in renovating two buildings in Costa Mesa that will be utilized for homeless families with young children, officials announced in a press released shared on Aug. 23.

HomeAid America, a leading national provider of housing and resources for homeless, and Families Forward, an Irvine-based organization helping Orange County families maintain self-sufficiency, are spearheading the project.

The property is owned and operated by Families Forward and includes two four-unit apartment buildings, according to officials. Landsea Homes will renovate the buildings by replacing a roof, baseboard and casing, flooring, plumbing and electrical fixtures, updating the kitchen and bathrooms, and creating a functional outdoor space.

Landsea Homes involved its homebuilding group who determined the scope of work, specifications, interior and landscape design and started the physical process with a team demolition day.

Landsea Homes Chief Operating Officer Mike Forsum joined HomeAid America’s national board of directors in April.

“We are humbled and honored to support HomeAid America and Families Forward on this wonderful mission to improve the quality of life for Orange County homeless families,” Forsum said in the prepared statement. “It’s transformative work both physically and spiritually, and we look forward to being a part of the homebuilding process, helping homeless families have a place they can call their own.”

Support from Landsea Homes comes at a pivotal time as HomeAid enters into its 30th anniversary and celebrates the success of completing over 560 projects that have housed more than 335,000 people who would have otherwise been homeless, the message reads. Through the HomeAid model, more than $230 million of housing has been developed with a cost savings of over $120 million, thanks to the generosity of the building industry.

Landsea Homes joined HomeAid America as a silver level national partner, supporting HomeAid in the fight against homelessness across the country.

Families Forward helps families in need achieve and maintain self-sufficiency through housing, food, counseling, education and other support services. Starting with five rented apartments in 1984, Families Forward has worked with hundreds of families to regain economic independence and find a stable home for their children.

For more information, visit landseahomes.com, homeaidoc.org, and families-forward.org