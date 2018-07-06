High Temperatures in Newport, OC

Temperatures are expected to soar across Orange County Friday, including Newport Beach.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for inland Orange County communities, increasing the risk of heat related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heat stroke for those who are more sensitive to heat.

Most predictions for Newport Beachrange between 86 and 91 degrees, but some are estimating the coastal city will reach a high of 103.

County officials warned in a press release on Thursday that prolonged exposure to excessive temperatures may cause serious conditions like heat exhaustion or heat stroke and can even be fatal. Symptoms of heat exhaustion may include heavy sweating, muscle cramps, weakness, headache, nausea or vomiting and dizziness. Warning signs of heat stroke may include an extremely high body temperature, unconsciousness, confusion, hot and dry skin (no sweating), a rapid, strong pulse, and a throbbing headache. If symptoms of heat stroke occur, immediately call for medical assistance. Move the person to a shady area and begin cooling their body with water.

Recommended precautions to prevent heat related illnesses include:

Drink plenty of water; don’t wait until you are thirsty.

Wear light, loose-fitting clothing.

Stay out of the sun if possible, and when in the sun wear a hat, preferably with a wide brim, and use sunscreen.

Avoid strenuous activities if you are outside or in non-air conditioned buildings. If you are working outdoors, take frequent rest and refreshment breaks in a shaded area.

Never leave children, elderly people or pets unattended in closed cars or other vehicles.

Check on those, like neighbors, who are at high risk to make sure they are staying cool – including seniors who live alone, people with heart or lung disease, and young children.

Stay cool indoors – if your home is not air conditioned, visit public facilities such as shopping malls and libraries to stay cool.

For more information, visit emergency.cdc.gov/disasters/extremeheat/