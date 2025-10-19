Hoag Breaks Ground on CareMar Recovery Center in Newport Beach

Hoag celebrated a milestone in the fight against addiction and mental health challenges with the October 2 groundbreaking of the CareMar Recovery Center, a state-of-the-art facility to be built on the Newport Beach campus.

According to information from Hoag Hospital, CareMar Recover Center will transform recovery care in Orange County.

The project is supported by a visionary $25 million lead gift from the Pickup and Martin families and strengthened by additional philanthropic commitments. CareMar embodies Hoag’s vision for comprehensive, personalized care for individuals and families affected by substance use disorders.

Carole Pickup, mother of Devon Martin and Todd Pickup, was the inspiration behind the gift made by her family, honoring her decades of work in support of substance use recovery resources. Their generosity ensures that Orange County residents will have access to the resources, expertise, and compassion they need close to home.

The new center will offer residential programs, intensive outpatient services, and a full spectrum of group, wellness, and family support resources. CareMar will provide patients with the highest level of clinical safety and specialized medical care, with direct access to Hoag’s expert physicians and integrated hospital resources.

“Hoag’s unique integration between medical services and addiction treatment underscores our commitment to holistic care in addiction treatment. We treat people, not diagnoses,” said Hoag physician Matthew Reed, MD, chief of inpatient pain and outpatient addiction services and medical director for residential addiction treatment. “Because we can take a comprehensive approach to care that addresses co-existing medical conditions, our new facility removes a significant barrier to treatment that is common in other settings.”

According to Hoag, nearly 50 percent of addiction is attributable to genetic factors, and Hoag’s fellowship-trained addiction medicine specialists approach addiction as a chronic disease with medical, societal and behavioral components. The resources that CareMar will provide will address all three of those components to help set people up for a lifetime of success.

“Through the CareMar Recovery Center, Hoag is filling a critical gap in recovery care, integrating world-class medicine with compassion for the whole person. Given that nearly 370,000 residents in Orange County are affected by addiction, the center will provide access to innovative treatment programs. This is about restoring lives, strengthening families, and building healthier communities,” said Robert T. Braithwaite, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hoag.

The groundbreaking also marked the announcement of the Daniel G. Smith Endowed Chair in Addiction Medicine and Prevention, made possible through the generosity of the George Hoag Family Foundation, in memory of Daniel Smith. A passionate advocate for those in recovery, Danny volunteered his time to offer fellowship, encouragement, and guidance to others on their journey.

“For my late husband Danny, addiction treatment and recovery was a calling with purpose. The Daniel G. Smith Endowed Chair in Addiction Medicine and Prevention ensures that his passion lives on.”

For more information, visit www.hoag.org.