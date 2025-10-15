Register Your Boat or Home for the Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade and Ring of Lights

It’s beginning to look a lot like Halloween, but don’t be afraid to register your boat and participate in the annual Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade. You can also decorate your humble Newport abode for the Ring of Lights home decorating contest.

Christmas Boat Parade and Ring of Lights entries are now open. This year’s Christmas Boat Parade theme is “Magical Nights of Lights,” which certainly applies to Ring of Lights.

Christmas Boat Parade

The 117th Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade will be held Wednesday through Sunday, December 17-21, and is once again hosted by the Commodores Club of the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce. Boats of all sizes, from large yachts to cozy Duffy boats, are eligible to participate in the Christmas Boat Parade.

Registering your boat not only makes you officially part of the parade but automatically enters you into the competition for some great awards:

Sweepstakes Winner – The Bill Lusk Award

Sweepstakes Winner – Non-Commercial

Best Humor & Originality (1st through 3rd)

Best Use of Lights (1st through 3rd)

Best Animation/Special Effects (1st through 3rd)

Best Display of Theme

Best Music

Best Sailboat

Best Power Boat

Best Boat under 30 ft.

Best New Entry

Best Yacht Club Entry

Most Entries from a Yacht Club

Registered Boaters Receive Complimentary 60-day Sea Tow Membership, and a special Thank You gift from Simple Green (distributed at skippers meeting). All winners of the parade will receive a banner to display on their boat.

Entry fee for any size boat is $35.

Boat participants are requested to attend one of the pre-parade meetings to review logistics, receive registration numbers, a commemorative Parade plaque, and address any questions about the parade.

Skipper meetings are December 8 or December 15 at Newport Dunes. Visit https://www.christmasboatparade.com/ for registration information.

Ring of Lights

In addition to the beautiful boats sailing through the harbor, all waterfront homes, businesses and yacht clubs are encouraged to participate in the “Ring of Lights.” In past years, many homes, businesses and yacht clubs have gone to great lengths to decorate their properties and add to the festive feel of the boat parade.

With its own judged categories and prizes awarded, the Ring of Lights has become as celebrated as the boat parade itself.

Entry fee is $35. Judging for the Ring of Lights will take place on Monday, Dec. 15, so make sure your decorations are in place by that date.

Awards and More

There will be an annual Awards Reception honoring the winners of the Christmas Boat Parade and Ring of Lights.

All award winners receive two complimentary tickets to the event to be held at VEA Newport Beach: A Marriott Resort and Spa on January 30, 2026.

Need some ideas for decorating your boat or home? The Boat Parade website has resources to help get you started.

Visit https://www.christmasboatparade.com/.