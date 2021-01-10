Hoag Classic Postpones March 2021 Golf Tournament

Share this:

The Hoag Classic Golf Tournament, part of the PGA TOUR Champions scheduled for March 17 at the Newport Beach Country Club, has been postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In conjunction with the PGA TOUR Champions, which helps plan and sponsor the highly anticipated Hoag Classic event that raises funds to benefit numerous Hoag Hospital programs and services as well as other local charities, the tournament’s organizers are exploring options for potentially rescheduling later in the year.

As Orange County’s leading health care network, Hoag is on the frontlines of combating this global pandemic and is committed to keeping its focus squarely on the community’s health.

According to a statement from Hoag, any gatherings are in direct conflict with Hoag’s health mission. Since caring for the state’s first known COVID-19 patient back in January 2020, Hoag has worked tirelessly to provide comprehensive, life-saving care for the community.

Over the past year, Hoag has conducted more than 20 COVID-19 clinical trials to expand patient access to cutting-edge therapies and innovative treatment options. Some of these trials markedly improved outcomes, including decreased mortality and decreased length of stay for hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

In October, Hoag became the first in the nation to offer a phase 1 trial for a novel COVID-19 vaccine candidate being developed here in Southern California.

Since 1998, the Hoag Classic has raised more than $20 million benefiting many of Hoag’s programs and services, including the Hoag Family Cancer Institute, Women’s Health Institute, Jeffrey M. Carlton Heart & Vascular Institute, and the Mary & Dick Allen Diabetes Center.

In addition to Hoag, tournament proceeds have been benefited to more than 50 local charities, including numerous military charities associated with the tournament’s annual Military Appreciation Day.

The health and safety of players, staff, volunteers, fans and all tournament stakeholders are the top priority for both tournament organizers and PGA TOUR Champions, and details about rescheduling the 2021 Hoag Classic will be released at a later date.

ABOUT THE HOAG CLASSIC

For one week each year, the international spotlight shines brightly on Orange County’s only official PGA TOUR Champions event. Hosted at Newport Beach Country Club, the Hoag Classic, with Hoag as the title sponsor and presenting partners Konica Minolta and City National Bank, showcases golf legends such as Fred Couples, John Daly and Bernhard Langer as they compete with more than 80 players for the title.

As one of the largest philanthropic events in PGA TOUR Champions history, the Hoag Classic has raised more than $20 million in total proceeds for Hoag’s program and services, as well as other local charities.