Annual Corona del Mar Home Tour Goes Virtual in February

Who wouldn’t want to wake up and find they’re in Newport Beach?

“Wake Me Up in Newport!” is the theme of the 47th annual Corona del Mar Home Tour, streaming online for the first time this February.

Based on the idea that home and hearth mean the most these days, Newport Beach is undoubtedly one of the best places to live and also to visit.

The Corona del Mar Home Tour is a visually-delightful, feel-good experience that raises funds for Corona del Mar Middle School and Corona del Mar High School while helping local vendors gain exposure.

A carefully curated selection of coastal homes, plus a bonus vacation home, are being showcased, along with design inspiration and entertainment.

Local designer and celebrity Barclay Butera is graciously inviting viewers into his Palm Springs vacation home virtually and is also the presenting sponsor.

Featured homes include residences from the designers of Wendy Blackband Design and Brooke Wagner Design, a home carefully crafted for a family of CdM Alumni, and a house custom created by designer Amen Wardy.

Plus, a one-of-a-kind “wellness home” in Cameo Shores valued at $18 million.

Traditionally, the CdM Home Tour has been an in-person event where hundreds of “polite but noisy” home enthusiasts descend on six to eight featured addresses over the span of an entire day. This year’s event will take place virtually in a much shorter time span, yet encompasses all the fun and details of all things home design.

Coverage of each home will be pre-recorded by a professional video crew directed by experienced Home Tour committee volunteers. The largest programming blocks will be six-to-ten-minute videos of each featured home. The tone is upbeat, elegant, and aspirational.

Weaving these featured home segments into a program lasting about one hour, the virtual event will begin with a short intro to welcome viewers and acknowledge key sponsors.

Interspersed between the video home tours will be short “infotainment” segments that include sponsor ads, student activity spotlights, public service announcements, and home-related pro tips.

The event will close with a celebratory thank you from the crew as the credits roll.

Supporters who live in town and wish to purchase a premium ticket are invited to purchase a VIP Box that includes specially branded merchandise and other items.

The Home Tour is the only PTA fundraiser of the year. It supports more than 60 different school-wide programs for CdM Middle School and High School. The success of the Home Tour provides the school with the funding necessary to maintain its distinguished academic standing. It provides items such as cameras and microphones for more than 100 classrooms, making it easier for teachers to adapt to hybrid and distance learning; teacher grants and training; campus improvements; senior scholarships; and other PTA programs.

Tickets start at $50 for the home tour and $100 for a VIP experience. Business underwriting, ads and opportunity drawing tickets are also available. Ticket info and sponsorships are available at www.CdMhometour.com.