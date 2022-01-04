Hoag Hospital Foundation Board Names New Members, Chair and Executive Committee

Share this:

Hoag Hospital Foundation has appointed four new members to the Board of Directors and its new Executive Committee for 2022.

This volunteer group of leaders is instrumental in shaping the nonprofit organization’s direction and assisting it raise philanthropic funds to support Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian’s strategic priorities.

Board members can serve up to nine years, with terms in three-year increments. Starting January 1, 2022, the board has 24 members. The 2022 Executive Committee members and their roles are:

Richard H. Taketa, Chair

Deborah H. Margolis, Vice Chair

Kyle B. Wescoat, Treasurer

Carolyn C. McKitterick, Secretary

Flynn A. Andrizzi, PhD, President, Hoag Hospital Foundation

Hoag Hospital’s board chair, president and chief executive officer are included as directors. Richard H. Taketa, the incoming chair of the Hoag Hospital Foundation Board, will also serve on the hospital board during his tenure.

“It is always inspiring and exciting when new members join our board,” said Foundation president Flynn A. Andrizzi, PhD. “They are people with proven dedication to the community and we look forward to how they will impact Hoag for years to come.”

The four new board members include:

Irving M. Chase: Chase currently serves as the portfolio manager for S&A Management, LLC, a privately held real estate company that owns and manages properties in 17 states. He has been a member of the California Bar Association since 1978 and previously held executive positions with the General Mills subsidiary Wild West Shores. Chase is dedicated to community service and currently serves on multiple boards at Chapman University. He is the immediate past Chairman of the Board of the Merage Jewish Community Center of Orange County and was previously president for both Zeta Beta Tau Fraternity and the Zeta Beta Tau Foundation.

Diane A. Connelly: Connelly worked in the software industry until her retirement in 1997, when she created a private foundation focused on organizations supporting equally education, human services, the environment and the arts. She has volunteered, and held leadership positions, for a variety of philanthropies over the years and continues to be a passionate supporter of Hoag. Diane and her husband Jim are members of Hoag Innovators and have been longtime supporters of Circle 1000. The couple reside in Newport Beach and have three adult children.

Paul C. Lin: Paul is a partner at Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP. He is a member of the firm’s corporate practice and the Partner in Charge of the Irvine office. He is a frequent speaker on cross-border mergers and acquisitions and a lecturer and a member of the Dean’s Board of Visitors, at the University of California, Irvine School of Law. Lin is active in the Asian-American community and cross-border associations and is a member of the Committee of 100, an international, nonprofit, nonpartisan membership organization that brings a Chinese-American perspective to issues concerning Asian-Americans and U.S.-China relations. He was selected as one of the top “20 under 40” lawyers in California by Daily Journal, California’s largest legal news provider.

Devon R. Martin: Martin has been dedicated to philanthropy in Southern California for many years. She was born at Hoag Hospital and grew up in Newport Beach and Laguna Beach. Devon is a board member for New Directions for Women Foundation and a founding member of the DevTo Support Foundation, which supports the well-being of youth and families in Southern California. She and her husband Kevin Martin partnered to purchase the iconic Balboa Bay Resort, Newport Beach Country Club and the Newport Beach Marriott Hotel & Spa. Devon is an accomplished equestrian and owns and manages DK Ranch in Newport Beach. She and her husband live in Newport Beach and have three children.

Board members are encouraged to serve on one of six subcommittees: executive, compensation, finance, audit, investment and nominating. There is also an ad hoc committee for planned giving, comprised of professionals in the community who advise the Foundation on gift planning matters. In addition to these committees, others are created to support specific campaigns.

During a recent final meeting, the Board of Directors also thanked departing members:

They include Kathleen M. Armstrong, James O. Buckingham, Andrew A. Fimiano, and Diana Sun.

“Kathie, Jim, Andy and Diana have put their hearts into this board and Hoag. Their dedication was vital during the Hoag Promise Campaign and during so many other initiatives,” Andrizzi said. “We are grateful for all of their work and thank them for helping Hoag reach new heights.”

To learn more about the board, please visit: www.hoaghospitalfoundation.org/board-of-directors.html

Visit hoaghospitalfoundation.org for additional details.