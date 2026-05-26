Hoag Earns Straight A Hospital Safety Grades from The Leapfrog Group

Hoag has once again earned “Straight A” Hospital Safety Grades from The Leapfrog Group for its Newport Beach and Irvine hospitals, further reinforcing Hoag’s standing as one of the nation’s top hospitals for safety and quality of care.

Hoag has maintained the elite “Straight “A” designation, an accomplishment that only 15 percent of hospitals in this grading cycle have attained.

“Delivering the safest care possible to our community is Hoag’s north star,” said Robert T. Braithwaite, President and CEO of Hoag. “Earning ‘Straight A’ grades from The Leapfrog Group underscores our commitment to the people we serve and reflects the extraordinary work of our physicians, nurses, and team members, who go above and beyond for the families in our care.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade evaluates hospitals nationwide on 22 evidence-based measures that impact patient outcomes, including infection prevention, surgical safety, and reduced length of stay. Hoag’s ongoing focus on patient safety enhances care and places it among an elite group of hospitals that have demonstrated continued excellence in patient safety performance.

The peer-reviewed Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade program assigns grades to nearly 3,000 general hospitals across the country, drawing data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the Leapfrog Hospital Survey, and other supplemental sources. These grades serve as an important resource for patients seeking transparent, data-driven insights into hospital quality.

For more information about Hoag’s Hospital Safety Grade or to view the list of state rankings, please visit www.hospitalsafetygrade.org.