Hoag Hospital Ranks Top in OC, Offers Clinical Trial for Pancreatic Cancer

U.S. News & World Report’s 2020-2021 Best Hospitals Rankings once again named Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian in Newport Beach the highest ranked hospital in Orange County, the fourth-best hospital in the Los Angeles metro area and eighth-best in California.

The rankings also included national rankings in seven specialty areas and recognition for Hoag’s high performance in 13 specialty procedures.

In this unusual year, the annual Best Hospitals rankings and ratings serve as an important resource to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions and common elective procedures.

“We have been humbled each year that we have receive this prestigious national recognition, but this year feels particularly special. We are proud of the excellence we have been able to deliver in the face of a global pandemic. This recognition is a tribute to Hoag’s commitment to delivering the highest quality, patient-centered care to the Orange County community – no matter what the obstacle,” said Robert T. Braithwaite, Hoag president and CEO, in a statement. “We are so grateful for the dedication of our employees, medical staff, volunteers, and our board, who demonstrate the compassion and courage to provide unsurpassed personalized care.”

Braithwaite noted that Hoag’s advancements in the areas of neurology and neurosurgery, cancer research, and heart and vascular disease are just a few examples of how Hoag is leading and innovating.

Another example: Hoag has been exclusively selected as the only hospital in Orange County, and the only non-academic institution, to conduct a Phase 2 clinical trial that researchers hope will demonstrate preliminary efficacy on pancreatic cancer.

According to Hoag, pancreatic cancer is one of the deadliest forms of cancer, with a five-year survival rate of just five percent. The new combination therapy uses the body’s own immune system to fight off deadly cancer cells.

“Hoag will be the first in Orange County to offer cell therapy for solid tumors, and was exclusively selected as the only hospital in Orange County to offer this pancreatic cancer trial as part of its new cell therapy program,” said Burton L. Eisenberg, M.D., F.A.C.S., executive medical director of Hoag Family Cancer Institute and the Grace E. Hoag Executive Medical Director Endowed Chair, in a statement.

“Pancreatic cancer is a deadly cancer. Our present-day therapies are better than they use to be, but science is not anywhere near where it needs to be for these patients,” he said. “Hoag continues to push forward and expand our ability to offer patients with advanced pancreatic cancer new hope as we deliver on innovative treatments, such as immunotherapy clinical trials.”

Hoag’s commitment to innovation and excellence has earned the hospital a reputation as an effective partner for these investigational new therapies on-par with leading academic centers.

Hoag is a nonprofit, regional health care delivery network in Orange County that treats more than 30,000 inpatients and 480,000 outpatients annually. Hoag consists of two acute-care hospitals – Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, which opened in 1952, and Hoag Hospital Irvine, which opened in 2010 – in addition to nine health centers and 13 urgent care centers.

Visit www.hoag.org for more information.