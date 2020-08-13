Newport Beach Chamber Hosts City Council Candidates Forum August 20

Share this:

The eyes of the country are focused on the 2020 Presidential election, but there’s another battle heating up closer to home: The Newport Beach City Council race.

To let voters meet the candidates and hear them discuss the issues and challenges facing Newport Beach, the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce will host a virtual city council candidates forum as part of its monthly Wake Up! Newport series on Thursday, August 20 at 9 a.m.

This year, the council districts 2, 5 and 7 are up for reelection. District 2 is a competition between incumbent Brad Avery and challenger Nancy Scarbrough. District 5 pits incumbent Jeff Herdman against challenger Noah Blom. In District 7, incumbent Mayor Will O’Neill is running unopposed.

All five candidates will participate in the August 20 candidate forum, moderated by Lucy Dunn, CEO of the Orange County Business Council.

The forum will take place virtually via Zoom, and is sponsored by First Republic Bank. The event is free but registration is required. Visit the Chamber of Commerce website at www.NewportBeach.com for details.