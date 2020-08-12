OC Board of Supervisors Declares August 24 as Kobe Bryant Day in Orange County

Share this:

Everyone probably remembers where they were when they heard the news that basketball legend Kobe Bryant, along with his daughter Gianna and seven other people, died on January 26, 2020 when the helicopter they were in crashed in Calabasas.

Tributes poured in for Kobe, and vigils were held in Newport Beach, where Kobe lived with his wife and family.

Now comes another tribute to Kobe.

At the Orange County Board of Supervisor’s meeting on Tuesday, August 11, the board passed a resolution declaring August 24 as Kobe Bryant Day in Orange County.

“WHEREAS, Kobe Bryant was a basketball legend that inspired so many globally to pursue their dreams and taught us that hard work truly pays off,” begins the resolution, adding that Kobe played for the Los Angeles Lakers and won five NBA championships, was an 18-time All-Star, a 15-time member of the All-NBA Team, a 12- time member of the All-Defensive Team, the 2008 NBA MVP, and a two-time NBA Finals MVP winner.

The resolution noted that Bryant and his wife, Vanessa, founded the Bryant Family Foundation whose goals are helping young people in need, encouraging the development of physical and social skills through sports and assisting the homeless, and that Bryant also started the Black Mamba Sports Academy to connect aspiring athletes with experts to help them achieve their goals.

The resolution continues with “WHEREAS, Kobe Bryant was a beloved member of our community and a treasure to his Orange County neighbors and is one of the greatest basketball players of all time; and

WHEREAS, The basketball legend, father of four, tragically lost his life along with his daughter, Gianna, Orange Coast College head baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri and his daughter Alyssa, Christina Mauser, basketball coach at Harbor Day School in Corona de! Mar, Sarah Chester and her daughter Payton, and pilot Ara Zobayan; and

WHEREAS during his career, Kobe Bryant’s numbers on his jerseys were 8 and 24, therefore a fitting day to celebrate his legacy would be August 24.”

The resolution concludes by stating that “The Orange County Board of Supervisors recognizes August 24th as Kobe Bryant Day and encourage members of our community to continue Kobe Bryant’s legacy by engaging in community building helping young people in need, encouraging aspiring youth to follow their dreams, and living by Bryant’s words: ‘The most important thing is to try and inspire people so that they can be great in whatever they want to do.’”