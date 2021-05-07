Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream Comes to Newport Beach

Share this:

Summer’s around the corner, the perfect time for a frozen treat—although with our balmy weather, ice cream is good any time.

Maybe that’s why Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream has opened its fourth Orange County location. And fortunately for us, that location is in Newport Beach.

Handel’s is on the boardwalk at 2200 W Oceanfront, across the street from the beach and the Newport Pier.

Handel’s boasts 48 flavors available daily, and over 170 flavors that rotate seasonally. They also have sherbet, ices and even fat free with no sugar added.

“Handel’s makes their ice cream daily in every store, which means you can taste the freshness and see the quality ingredients,” said Marcus Weenig one of the Handel’s partners.

James Brown, CEO of Handel’s, said “We receive hundreds of franchise requests a year. We don’t grant a franchise, we firmly believe we gift the franchise. It is done with the utmost consideration. The ownership group in Newport Beach exceeded our expectations every day. They represent the finest in people and we have no doubt they will do the same regarding our brand. Orange County will be thrilled in our decision to open in Newport.”

The origins of Handel’s dates back to 1945. It was started in Youngstown, Ohio by Alice Handel in her husband’s gas station.

For more information visit www.handelsicecream.com.