Hoag Hospital Welcomes Renowned Physicians to its Staff

Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian in Newport Beach has welcomed three new physicians to its staff.

Antonio Castaneda, M.D., a fellowship-trained and widely published gynecologic oncologist, has joined Hoag Gynecologic Oncology, while Hoag has welcomed Tse-Ling Fong, M.D., FACP, FAASLD, as director of the Hoag Liver Program and Caroline Hwang, M.D. as director of the Margolis Family Inflammatory Bowel Disease Program.

Dr. Antonio Castaneda

Dr. Castaneda comes to Hoag from The Ohio State University, Wexner Medical Center, where he served on staff in the Division of Gynecologic Oncology.

Dr. Castaneda is a nationally respected physician whose research has been published in numerous books and other publications, including both peer-reviewed and non-peer reviewed medical journals. His research and expertise cover a wide spectrum of gynecologic oncology issues, from the COVID-19 pandemic’s implications for women with early-stage cervical cancer, to the incidence of ovarian metastasis in small cell neuroendocrine tumors of the uterine cervix.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Dr. Castaneda to our team,” said John V (Jeb) Brown, MD, FACOG, FACS, co-director of Gynecologic Oncology and chair of the Robotics Committee at Hoag. “His experience and insights into researching and treating the serious gynecologic cancers that can afflict women will further build upon Hoag’s reputation for providing extraordinary care to our patients.”

“Hoag is world-renowned for its pioneering advancements in minimally invasive robotic-assisted surgery, innovative clinical trials and research, and specialty programs for people at higher risk of developing gynecologic cancer,” Dr. Castaneda said. “I have found the team here to be stimulating and inspiring, and I’m looking forward to working together to advance patient care in Orange County.”

Dr. Castaneda joins Hoag Gynecologic Oncology’s expert, fellowship-trained and board-certified gynecologic oncologists who treat more patients in Orange County than any other health system. These experts work together in the prevention, early detection and treatment of gynecologic cancers using promising new therapies and complementary care.

Hoag recently opened an 18-chair dedicated gynecologic infusion center in Newport Beach to provide infusion care and physician appointments in one convenient location. The infusion center is part of Hoag’s patient-centered approach to integrated care, which improves a patient’s experience and outcomes as she goes through her cancer journey.

Dr. Tse-Ling Fong and Dr. Caroline Hwang

“We are thrilled to welcome Drs. Fong and Hwang to the Hoag Digestive Health Institute,” said Chief Clinical Institutes Officer Teresa Conk. “Their experience and expertise in gastrointestinal care will build upon Hoag’s commitment to enabling patients to achieve some of the highest clinical outcomes in the nation.”

Dr. Fong obtained his medical degree from the University of Southern California. Following his residency in internal medicine at Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center, he completed a hepatology fellowship at the USC Liver Unit. He also completed a fellowship in gastroenterology at Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center before becoming a clinical associate with the Liver Diseases Section at the National Institutes of Health.

Dr. Fong is a fellow of the American College of Physicians and members of the American Association for the Study of Liver Disease and Western Society for Clinical Investigation. For more than 12 years, he has been named to the “Best Doctors in America” distinction.

“Very few hepatologists lead liver programs in Orange County. The fact that Hoag has asked me to run the program represents the commitment of Hoag to support our liver disease patients,” Dr. Fong said.

Board-certified in gastroenterology and a recognized expert in the field of inflammatory bowel disease, Dr. Hwang came to Hoag in 2019 from Keck Medicine of USC, where she was medical director of their IBD Center and served as an assistant professor of medicine, as well as a mentor for numerous physicians-in-training specializing in IBD/GI care.

Dr. Hwang is a member of the American Gastroenterological Association, American College of Gastroenterology and the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation. She received her Doctor of Medicine from the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California Los Angeles. She then went on to complete an internal medicine residency at Columbia University Medical Center in New York, a clinical research fellowship for the Hereditary Colon/Pancreatic Cancer Prevention Program at Columbia University and a gastroenterology fellowship at University of California San Francisco.

“Hoag’s multidisciplinary approach puts the patient first, and I am excited to work with a talented team to help address these debilitating GI conditions and improve patients’ quality of life,” Dr. Hwang said.

For more information, visit www.hoag.org.