Letter to the Editor: Electing Our Mayor Needs to Happen

As an active member of the Newport Beach community, I feel that it is my civic duty to point out when change needs to happen.

The current push for the amendment of our city charter to allow for the council member in the mayoral position to be elected, rather than being rotated from one zone to another without any consideration to the necessity of a unified leadership of our city, is something that needs to happen.

At the time the charter was drafted, the goal was to provide equal consideration for all to the very different communities that make up our fair town.

However, as time has gone by, Newport Beach has become more unified than ever and the necessity for the rotation of the Mayoral position to shift from one district to another is more of a detriment than a benefit when it comes to times of crisis.

I believe that if we fail to acknowledge the necessity for change from the ways of the past it will do nothing but bridle progress for our town in the future.

Jordan Wachter / Newport Beach